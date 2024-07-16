Highlights Callum O'Hare joins Sheffield United on four-year deal after his Coventry City departure as a free agent.

Big names like West Ham, Burnley, Leicester, Southampton, Leeds, and Aston Villa were interested in O'Hare.

Coventry fans somewhat confused by O'Hare's move to Sheffield United, but Blades welcome the versatile 26-year-old warmly.

Callum O’Hare joined Sheffield United on a four-year deal, after leaving Coventry City as a free agent in the summer.

It had been all but confirmed for some time that O'Hare would depart the Sky Blues when his contract expired at the end of June, and some big names from the top-flight have taken an interest in him.

Cov were reported to have offered the attacking midfielder a new deal, which he was said to have rejected. From reports earlier in the season, the Aston Villa academy product was said to be on the radar of West Ham United, as per The Guardian.

Whilst Burnley, and promoted duo Leicester City and Southampton have all previously submitted offers for Coventry's star, according to a report from HITC/Graeme Bailey. Other outfits that have reportedly taken a liking to him include his former club Aston Villa, Fulham, Celtic, Rangers, as well as unnamed Spanish sides.

TEAMtalk were also reporting that Leeds have been keeping tabs on him for some time now, whilst the Sheffield Star detailed the latest interest from the Blades, who eventually beat a number of sides to O'Hare's signature.

Callum O'Hare's Coventry City career stats - per Transfermarkt (all comps) Season League Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 36 10 4 2022/23 Championship 11 0 3 2021/22 Championship 47 5 8 2020/21 Championship 48 3 8 2019/20 League One 40 4 7

Coventry City reaction to Callum O'Hare's departure

O'Hare brought the curtain down on a successful five-year stay with the Sky Blues by letting his contract run down and leaving as a free agent this summer. With his contract expiring this summer, clubs were always likely to be eyeing a potential bargain for the 26-year-old.

FLW’s Coventry fan pundit Neil Littlewood gave his thoughts on the situation regarding O'Hare, and explained that he doesn't expect Sheffield United's new signing to get the best of receptions upon his return to the Coventry Building Society Arena next season.

He said: "I think it's a sideways move, in many ways.

"I think he's going to get a good payday out of it, to be fair to him. But I also know they've not got the greatest financial situation, so it seems like a weird one.

"He said he wanted to leave to play Premier League football and it would appear that nothing really materialised from there.

"I don't know if it's a case of his agent is in his ear telling him that he can get Premier League football, and that no one has come in for him or what.

"I just find it a bit bizarre. You look at his numbers last season - 31 league games, six goals, three assists - and they don't exactly scream that he's a marquee number-ten signing or the sort you want when pushing for promotion.

"Kieffer Moore will bag goals and they've brought Sam McCallum in. But the centre-back (Anel Ahmedhodžić) has been linked elsewhere, I don't think Gus Hamer will stick around, Leeds seem to be sniffing around [Jayden] Bogle, and Vinicius Souza has links to Fulham.

"It wouldn't surprise me if they were to lose a fair few players. They've also obviously got this mentality that they need to turn around, as it wasn't a nice place to be last season at Bramall Lane.

"They need to hit the ground running and turn that around, but good luck to Callum; he's been a great servant to us.

"It's just a confusing move from a Coventry point of view. Mark Robins and Doug King didn't think he was worth the money him and his agent were asking for, and that's why we went a different route.

"I don't think there's going to be too many hard feelings there, but at the same time, I don't think he's going to get the hero's reception that he would have expected."

O'Hare signs for Sheffield United from Coventry

O'Hare appears to be a player now back to his best following a lengthy ACL injury last year. With Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer departing last season, O'Hare became undoubtedly one of the biggest fan favourites left at the club.

In that respect, you imagine he would get a strong reception, but Cov fans are somewhat confused as to why he has ended up at Sheffield United, especially when considering the interest he had from top-flight sides and abroad.

As for the Blades, he is a player easily capable of thriving in transition with his carrying ability and combining well with his fellow attackers, and the 26-year-old is a welcome addition, especially when factoring in that there is no fee involved.

O'Hare's profile and versatility make him a good alternative option to other more expensive players, and they have essentially acquired an eight-figure player for free. The 26-year-old can also be versatile and operate in many different midfield roles if required, as well as out wide.