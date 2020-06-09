Sides queuing up to try and sign Charlton star

According to Sky Sports, as many as 12 clubs are set to battle it out to try and sign Lyle Taylor from Charlton Athletic this summer as the striker nears an exit from The Valley.

The forward has told the club and manager Lee Bowyer that he intends to leave when his deal expires at the end of June and, with games before then, he will not be playing any part in them either.

Indeed, it is evident that the forward is looking for one last big move as he moves into his 30s and it sounds as though there is no shortage of clubs looking to take him on.

The report suggests 12 sides are looking at him both here in the UK and abroad and so it seems as though the next few weeks are going to see the striker having to make some big decisions.

The Verdict

Fans would have hoped that Taylor would stay at Charlton, or at least play until his contract is up, but he is not going to do so and now will be focused on the best move for him and his family.

He is a good striker with plenty to offer the right club and it would appear he has no shortage of potential options past the end of this month.