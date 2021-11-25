‘Sickening’, ‘Won’t be getting my backing’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to major club announcement

After just 19 Championship matches in charge, Slavisa Jokanovic’s time as Sheffield United manager has come to an end.

The Serb, a double promotion winner from the second tier with Watford and Fulham, was relieved of his duties today in what has come as a surprise following a win over Reading on Tuesday night.

The Blades sit in 16th position in the Championship but it can be argued that Jokanovic was not backed in the summer, especially after the mega-money sale of Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal.

It was just loan players that arrived at Bramall Lane – albeit talented ones – but there has been major inconsistencies with results and performances.

And despite gaining three points this week against the Royals, Jokanovic has managed his last game for the Yorkshire side and he’s been replaced by the club’s under-23’s manager Paul Heckingbottom.

The 44-year-old has senior managerial experience at Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian but was sacked by the latter two clubs and he took over in the interim earlier this year following Chris Wilder’s departure.

Many expected Heckingbottom to once again become caretaker boss but to the surprise of many the hierarchy have handed him a contract until the summer of 2026 – that decision has created a bemused reaction on social media by supporters.

At least give him a chance before condemning him — Jay Crane⚔ (@JayJayCrane) November 25, 2021

Sickening — Will (@Hanleysufc) November 25, 2021

Think I’d rather have had Solskjær and Kevin Blackwell as a duo. Christ on a bike. — AK (@AKBets87) November 25, 2021

Uninspiring and just hoping past united associates can somehow translate to glory on the pitch isn't a strong approach for change. — adambroadhead_ (@adambroadheadST) November 25, 2021

Why didnt we just save money and do this in May? — Duke Caboom (@SheffUtd25) November 25, 2021

Well that's underwhelming — Ben Moore⚔️ (@benji_moore1) November 25, 2021

Unfortunately he won’t be getting my backing! — M (@dubblow7) November 25, 2021

Super ambition again by the club…. — Robert White (@RobertRobWhite) November 25, 2021