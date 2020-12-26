‘Sickening’, ‘Absolutely gutted’ – These Derby County fans react to dramatic Preston clash

Derby County fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Preston this afternoon after a 96th minute strike from Alan Browne.

The Rams had started on the front foot, however a game-changing moment arrived just before the midway point in the first-half when Martyn Waghorn was shown a straight red card for a late foul.

Wayne Rooney’s side coped well initially to being a man down, although North End gradually began to take control.

Yet, even with more possession, the visitors struggled to create clear chances, but they took the points thanks to a smart left-footed curled finish from Browne deep into injury time.

The loss leaves Derby in the bottom three, whilst Rotherham, the team above them in the table, have a game in hand.

So, there was plenty of frustration among the Rams fans, but they were pleased with the commitment shown by the players to keep fighting having gone a man down.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Gutted. Absolutely gutted. Impossible to say how things would’ve played out, 11 v 11 but the first 20 mins were positive. Didn’t deserve to loose, really feel for the players and staff. Sickening. No complaints with the red, silly from Waggy. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Matt Harvey (@mattharvey07) December 26, 2020

Aside from the dreadful officiating (again) thought the lads dug in and gave their all. Can see clear improvement under Rooney. Sickening to lose it like that, definitely deserved a point. We go again. RAMS!#dcfc #dcfcfans 🐏🐏🐏 — Adam (@AdKempy) December 26, 2020

The Footballing Gods have not seen fit to reward our commitment and endeavour today. Mugged and Gutted, we go again! #DCFC — David ‘Rutger’ Walton (@ramsfan0285) December 26, 2020

Amazing effort from all the players from the back of going down to 10 men and a ref who hates Derby by the looks of things, deserve a 👏🏾👏🏾 onto the next 1. Forger about this game and silly ref — Dash (@DashelleSm) December 26, 2020

Lads grafted. Waghorn needs to give his head a wobble. Ref also should have blown up after initial clearance from lst attack. Got the red right but was poor overall. — luke cooke (@CookeLuke) December 26, 2020