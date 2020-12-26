Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Sickening’, ‘Absolutely gutted’ – These Derby County fans react to dramatic Preston clash

Published

8 mins ago

on

Derby County fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Preston this afternoon after a 96th minute strike from Alan Browne.

The Rams had started on the front foot, however a game-changing moment arrived just before the midway point in the first-half when Martyn Waghorn was shown a straight red card for a late foul.

Wayne Rooney’s side coped well initially to being a man down, although North End gradually began to take control.

Yet, even with more possession, the visitors struggled to create clear chances, but they took the points thanks to a smart left-footed curled finish from Browne deep into injury time.

The loss leaves Derby in the bottom three, whilst Rotherham, the team above them in the table, have a game in hand.

So, there was plenty of frustration among the Rams fans, but they were pleased with the commitment shown by the players to keep fighting having gone a man down.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


