Sibley starts: The predicted Derby County XI to play Millwall on Wednesday night

Derby County will be looking to back up their recent victory over Peterborough United by securing a positive result in their showdown with Millwall tomorrow at Pride Park.

The Rams sealed all three points in their showdown with Posh last Saturday thanks to a last-gasp goal from Louie Sibley.

Although Derby didn’t make any ground on Reading in their quest for survival at the weekend due to the fact their Championship opponents managed to defeat Preston North End, Wayne Rooney’s side will be determined to push on in the coming weeks.

Having witnessed his team’s performance against Peterborough, it will be interesting to see whether Rooney decides to make any alterations to his starting eleven on Wednesday.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Derby could line up against Millwall…

Having utilised the 4-2-3-1 formation against Peterborough, Rooney is likely to stick with this particular system tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Ryan Allsop will be aiming to claim his eighth league clean-sheet of the season in this fixture.

Curtis Davies will be partnered in central-defence by Eiran Cashin who made his first senior start for the Rams in Saturday’s showdown with Posh.

Craig Forsyth and Nathan Byrne are set to feature in the full-back positions for Derby whilst Max Bird will be accompanied in the heart of midfield by Krystian Bielik.

With Tom Lawrence set to miss the club’s next three league fixtures after being shown a red card last weekend, Sibley could be drafted in as a replacement for him.

The midfielder scored a crucial goal for the Rams in their meeting with Peterborough and will now be keen to build upon this particular display.

By producing another positive performance this evening, Sibley could potentially bolster his chances of securing a regular spot in the club’s starting eleven.

Festy Ebosele and Jason Knight will be tasked with providing width for Derby whilst Luke Plange is set to lead the line.

Having scored three goals in 12 appearances at this level during his career to date, it will be intriguing to see whether Plange is able to add to this particular tally on Wednesday.