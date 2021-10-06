Sibley leaves to raise funds? Mengi returns? Derby County transfer scenarios that could materialise in the January window

It still remains to be seen quite what shape Derby County will be in come the January transfer window.

With the club currently in administration and searching for a new buyer, finding a new owner will no doubt have a big impact on just what are able to do when the market reopens at the turn of the year.

If there is no buyer by that point, then administrators may be forced to sell players in order to raise funds, although if a new owner has come in, then the chance of player recruitment could increase.

There will no doubt already be plans that are being put into place at Pride Park at this moment in time, with a number of different scenarios to be taken into consideration.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two potential situations that could develop at Derby once we reach the January transfer window.

Louie Sibley out?

If Derby are forced into selling players during the January transfer window to raise funds, then one who could be on the way out, is Louie Sibley.

At 20-years-old, the midfielder has a high sell-on potential given the opportunity for him to improve in the future, while his contract at Derby is not set to expire until the summer of 2024, meaning they could get a decent fee for him.

The chance to bring in a player with Sibley’s prospects could attract a number of clubs, with Leeds, who it is worth noting are still in need of some central midfield cover, among those who have previously been linked with the Derby man.

Teden Mengi in?

Should Derby be in a position to sign players come January, then a second loan move for Manchester United’s Teden Mengi is one they could look into.

The 19-year-old centre back impressed during a loan spell with the Rams during the second half of last season, and was linked with a return to Pride Park in the summer, though that ultimately never materialised.

But if Derby do need to sign in January, the fact that Mengi is not playing at Old Trafford means United could be open to another loan move to aid his development. Should that happen, then Mengi’s past experience with the club, as well as United’s obvious connections with Rams manager Wayne Rooney, could put Derby in a strong position to get a deal done here.