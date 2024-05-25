Highlights QPR secure survival under Cifuentes with a remarkable finish. Can now aim for top half of table next season.

QPR secured survival with a game to spare after Marti Cifuentes guided them to a remarkable 18th-placed finish.

The R's looked destined for the drop at the start of the season but can now start to look up the table as they try to build under Cifuentes.

The Spaniard has worked wonders at the West London club, and there is hope that under his guidance they can try and finish in the top half of the table next season.

QPR, though, have one of the oldest squads in the Championship and will need to recruit smartly if they are to push on next season.

The club are still hamstrung by financial issues, however, and they may need to look to the free agent market to find value.

With that in mind, we take a look at five free agents who QPR could sign this summer.

Paddy McNair

Middlesbrough suffered a disappointing end to the season, narrowly missing out on promotion, and they are set for a rebuild this summer as they attempt to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

Among those set to leave is Paddy McNair, whose contract expires this summer.

The Northern Irish centre-half leaves after six and a half years at Middlesbrough, and despite an injury-hit campaign, he has been a key player for the Teessiders since his arrival from Sunderland.

QPR are in the market for a centre-half, especially if Jake Clarke-Salter leaves, and they could do much worse than bringing in McNair, who was voted Middlesbrough's Player of the Year in 2021 and has a wealth of Championship experience.

Paddy McNair Middlesbrough stats as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Middlesbrough 219 14 16

Tyrese Campbell

QPR have struggled for goals this season, with Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes topping the scoring charts with just seven goals each.

The Rs are therefore in the market for a striker and could look to Tyrese Campbell to solve their attacking issues.

Campbell has struggled with injuries but ended the season in good form and has shown promise ever since breaking into Stoke City's first team in 2019.

If he can rediscover the form he's shown at times during his Stoke career, then he'll be a useful addition to QPR's team.

Cameron Dawson

Asmir Begovic enjoyed a strong season between the sticks for QPR, but at 36 years old, he is approaching the latter stages of his career while Jordan Archer's departure has been confirmed.

Sheffield Wednesday's Cameron Dawson was left playing second fiddle to James Beadle who arrived on loan from Brighton in January.

The former number one has been unable to recover his spot in the team, and with Sheffield Wednesday looking to re-sign Beadle next season, Dawson looks likely to depart when his contract runs out this summer.

Dawson would be a smart addition for QPR – likely as Cifuentes' number two to take Archer's place and provide competition for Begovic's replacement.

Ivan Sunjic

With Birmingham City suffering relegation to League One for the first time since 1995, they are set for a mass squad exodus this summer.

Among those to leave is Croatian midfielder Ivan Sunjic, whose contract is not set to be renewed ahead of next season.

The 27-year-old was loaned out to Hertha Berlin last season but has, for the most part, been an ever-present in Birmingham's team since his arrival in 2019.

In his prime years and with plenty of Championship experience, he offers QPR depth in midfield, especially whilst rumours still persist over the futures of Chair and Chris Willock.

Louie Sibley

Louie Sibley has long been touted with a move away from Derby County.

But with his contract expiring this summer, he could be available as a free agent, with Derby still yet to agree terms with the midfielder.

Sibley is a superb young talent and QPR won't be the only club looking to bring him in should he decide to leave Derby.

But if they are serious about progressing under Cifuentes, Sibley would be a real statement of intent.

QPR will be busy this summer as they try and overhaul their squad ahead of next season and securing any one of these five players on a free would constitute good business and lay the foundations for a strong campaign.