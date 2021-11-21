Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Shut quite a few critics up’ – Many Derby fans heap praise on player who ‘led by example’ in win over Bournemouth

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Derby fans have taken to Twitter to react to Tom Lawrence’s performance in their 3-2 win over league leaders Bournemouth on Sunday. 

The 27 year old captain has come in for praise after his man of the match display against Bournemouth as Derby look to get their season going again after being deducted more points.

Lawrence was at the heart of the action for Derby going forward after a tough week for the Rams captain. He was given a tough time by supporters on social media after reports about his salary came out in the media but this performance showed his critics what he’s capable of.

It was a chaotic game at times as Derby took the lead through Jason Knight before Bournemouth equalised through Jaidon Anthony after a Kelle Roos blunder.

Dominic Solanke made it 2-1 before half time after a slick team goal but it was Derby who came out swinging in the second half.

Lawrence scored the Derby equaliser with a fine curling effort from the edge of the box before scoring the winner six minutes later via the penalty spot after Graeme Shinnie was brought down by Jack Stacey.

After his man of the match display, fans took to Twitter to praise their captain, here’s what they said.


