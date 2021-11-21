‘Shut quite a few critics up’ – Many Derby fans heap praise on player who ‘led by example’ in win over Bournemouth

Derby fans have taken to Twitter to react to Tom Lawrence’s performance in their 3-2 win over league leaders Bournemouth on Sunday.

The 27 year old captain has come in for praise after his man of the match display against Bournemouth as Derby look to get their season going again after being deducted more points.

Lawrence was at the heart of the action for Derby going forward after a tough week for the Rams captain. He was given a tough time by supporters on social media after reports about his salary came out in the media but this performance showed his critics what he’s capable of.

It was a chaotic game at times as Derby took the lead through Jason Knight before Bournemouth equalised through Jaidon Anthony after a Kelle Roos blunder.

Dominic Solanke made it 2-1 before half time after a slick team goal but it was Derby who came out swinging in the second half.

Lawrence scored the Derby equaliser with a fine curling effort from the edge of the box before scoring the winner six minutes later via the penalty spot after Graeme Shinnie was brought down by Jack Stacey.

After his man of the match display, fans took to Twitter to praise their captain, here’s what they said.

Brilliant performance two really well taken goals🔥🔥🐏🐏🐏 — Chris & Barnaby 🏳️‍🌈 (@AmbroseBarnaby) November 21, 2021

Well deserved Tom. Brilliant, just keep going. — The (fairly) Social Runner (@thomasitorpet) November 21, 2021

He was outstanding today — Simon (@simondcfc89) November 21, 2021

Well done Cap, led by example COYR — Gareth (@gcw047) November 21, 2021

Well done Tom, shut quite a few critics up today — Antone (@antonewright1) November 21, 2021