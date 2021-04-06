‘Shut me up’, ‘Best game since last season’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans pick out player for praise after big win

Adam Reach grabbed a brace in Sheffield Wednesday’s remarkable 5-0 hammering of Cardiff City yesterday, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The 28-year-old has starred for the Owls in the past but endured a difficult season in which he’s been something of a controversial figure among fans, often catching flak for the quality of his performances.

Reach started as a left wing-back in the game against the Bluebirds yesterday and produced surely his best display of the 2020/21 campaign as Darren Moore’s side dominated Cardiff.

He has been known for scoring outrageous goals in the past and hammered a free-kick into the top corner to put Wednesday three up ahead of the break before sweeping in their fifth in the second half.

The victory means the Owls are now six points adrift of safety and will be high in confidence heading into their game against QPR next Saturday.

Reach looks likely to feature on the left flank once again but his long-term future remains unclear as his current contract is set to expire in the summer.

It may be too early to suggest that Wednesday should hand him a new deal but his performance last night certainly has many Owls fans talking.

Read their reaction here:

Been one of his biggest critics this season but credit where credit is due Adam Reach was excellent today. If only he played like that every week! #swfc — Robbo (@Robbowl78) April 5, 2021

Barry Bannan, take a bow son. Rhodes was class as soon as he went off the forward balls started coming back best game I've seen reach play. Great assist from Palmer for Patersons worldie and Paterson for Rhodes. #swfc — Oh Hiya (@Wisbey82) April 5, 2021

Best performance for a long time, Bannan best game in a Sheffield Wednesday shirt. Reach best game since last season. Defence solid #swfc — JBH (@JBH_swfc) April 5, 2021

You just never quite know do ya, what an unbelievable performance. Some classy performances, reach especially but my god Barry bannan is a ferrari of a footballer #swfc — daniel lilley (@dan_lill) April 5, 2021

Special word for Adam Reach. Time and time again I have questioned him this season (all of which was just) yet today we saw the Reach of old. Long may it continue! #SWFC pic.twitter.com/ZlkaHlv1AR — Ed🦉 (@opinionofanowl) April 5, 2021

Reach last night after he shut us all up #swfc pic.twitter.com/AwvldcroeQ — S (@sweds1867) April 6, 2021

I hope he kicks on now. I've been one of his biggest critics throughout this season but today he shut me up. It's fustrating to see him play poorly! Let's hope this is the start of the reach we had a few years back! — Matthew 🦉 (@matt_h4) April 5, 2021

I'm not a fan of Reach, but credit where its due, he played very well today https://t.co/gQpezMP3kr — Mr Veggie Kray (@veggiekrays) April 5, 2021

Best performance of the season 👏👏 https://t.co/OJbdEOR65l — Malcolm Fox 🦉🔵⚪️ (@malcolm_fox2) April 5, 2021