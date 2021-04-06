Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Shut me up’, ‘Best game since last season’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans pick out player for praise after big win

Published

8 mins ago

on

Adam Reach grabbed a brace in Sheffield Wednesday’s remarkable 5-0 hammering of Cardiff City yesterday, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The 28-year-old has starred for the Owls in the past but endured a difficult season in which he’s been something of a controversial figure among fans, often catching flak for the quality of his performances.

Reach started as a left wing-back in the game against the Bluebirds yesterday and produced surely his best display of the 2020/21 campaign as Darren Moore’s side dominated Cardiff.

He has been known for scoring outrageous goals in the past and hammered a free-kick into the top corner to put Wednesday three up ahead of the break before sweeping in their fifth in the second half.

The victory means the Owls are now six points adrift of safety and will be high in confidence heading into their game against QPR next Saturday.

Reach looks likely to feature on the left flank once again but his long-term future remains unclear as his current contract is set to expire in the summer.

It may be too early to suggest that Wednesday should hand him a new deal but his performance last night certainly has many Owls fans talking.

