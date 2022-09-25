“Shrouded in a bit of mystery” – Journalist addresses summer transfer situation involving Watford and Aston Villa

Watford striker Ismaila Sarr attracted a fair amount of interest during the summer window, with the Championship outfit knocking back approaches from the higher level.

Sarr was part of an exciting attacking trio that started the season in electric form for the Hornets, with Emmanuel Dennis eventually sealing a move to Nottingham Forest but Joao Pedro also stayed put.

The forward has netted two goals and has provided a further assist in his first six league games this season and should he enjoy a prolific first half of the campaign, interest might well resurface.

Sharing his thoughts on his collapsed move to Aston Villa and what the January transfer window might look like for Sarr, journalist Pete O’Rourke said: “Obviously this move was shrouded in a bit of mystery. Why the collapse at the 11th hour? It looked like it was going to go through but Ismaila Sarr stayed at Watford.

“If Watford aren’t doing so well in the Championship, maybe come January, he might be looking to move on and find amove elsewhere.”

The verdict

There is no hiding behind the fact that Sarr is of higher-level quality and would have been a good addition at Villa Park, however, that is unlikely to stop interest.

Able to operate anywhere across the frontline, Sarr is a player who would provide top-flight clubs with pace, direct running and versatility.

Likely to be of interest in the Premier League in January, especially when considering that he will be a few months closer to the end of his current deal, it will be interesting to see what January has in store.

Joao Pedro is also likely to see interest in him resurface, and if Watford show signs of wilting before January, then the pair may eye exits.