The top-ranked manager in terms of win percentage for Shrewsbury Town is Paul Hurst, who achieved a win percentage of 48.5% during his time in charge.

The performance of the club under Cotterill was consistent, as he maintained their League One status throughout his entire tenure. However, despite this consistent performance in this division, the club has decided to go in another direction for the 2023/24 season, replacing Cotterill with Matt Taylor after an amicable parting of ways.

The decision to appoint Taylor got us thinking here at Football League World about who Shrewsbury’s top 10 best managers are in order of their win percentage, from lowest to highest.

We have decided to compile a list of managers who have been at the helm since the club joined the National League.

Here are 10 managers who have had the best win percentage in their time in charge of the club and who have also managed more than 20 games.

10 Gary Peters – 34.5%

Coming in as Shrewsbury’s tenth-best manager in terms of win percentage is Gary Peters.

Peters was appointed in November 2004 to save the club from relegation as the club battled to maintain their newly established League Two status.

Peters would succeed in saving the club, and the next season he would achieve a mid-table finish. Peters would almost gain promotion to League One in 2007, but the club lost the play-off final to Bristol Rovers.

The next season would be his last; the club struggled in League Two, and in March 2008, Peters would lose his job.

Peters would manage a total of 174 games, winning 60, giving him a win percentage of 34.5%.

9 John Bond – 34.7%

John Bond was appointed manager in January 1991.

Bond would save the club from relegation in that season, meaning they would spend the 1991/92 season in the Old Third Division. However, this season, Bond would be unable to stop the club from being relegated.

Bond would retire from football management following the 1992/93 season with Shrewsbury, as he failed to gain promotion at the first attempt following their previous relegation.

Bond would win 43 of the 124 matches he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 34.7%.

8 Paul Simpson – 34.8%

Paul Simpson was appointed as Peters' replacement, and he would save the club from relegation from League Two in the 2007/08 season.

Simpson would lead the club to the play-off final in 2009 but would be dealt heartbreak at Wembley as Gillingham scored their winner in the final minute.

Simpson would exit the club at the end of the next season, having failed to reach the play-offs. Simpson would achieve a win percentage of 34.8% as he won 39 of the 112 matches he was in charge of.

7 Graham Turner – 37.5%

Graham Turner would take over the club as player-manager in November 1978 and would become manager in July 1983 as he retired from playing.

Turner would win the old Third Division in 1979, in his first season of management. Turner would maintain this club’s position in the old Second Division until he left the club for Aston Villa in July 1984.

Turner would return to the club in June 2010, 26 years after he left the club. Turner would guide the club to the play-offs in this first season, where they would lose the semi-final to Torquay United.

This would be the platform that Turner would use for the next season, as the club finished second in League Two, meaning they were promoted to League One. A remarkable league campaign as the club went unbeaten at home.

Turner would finish 16th this season in League One, a good performance. However, Turner would resign mid-way through the next season as relegation loomed over the club.

Upon his resignation from the club in January 2014, Turner won 174 of the 464 fixtures he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 37.5%.

6 Arthur Rowley – 39.3%

Arthur Rowley took over as player-manager, a first foray into management similar to Turner's of Salop in July 1958.

Rowley would guide the club to the old Fourth Division title in his first season in charge, meaning promotion to the old Third Division. Rowley would also collect the golden boot in the division that season, scoring 38 goals.

Rowley would be the top scorer at the club for the next four seasons in the old Third Division as he maintained their status in the division. Rowley would retire in July 1965 but would continue on as manager until July 1968 before leaving for Sheffield United.

Rowley would keep the Shrews in the old Third Division during his tenure after winning promotion from the old Fourth Division. Rowley would manage a total of 527 fixtures, winning 207 of them, giving him a win percentage of 39.3%.

5 Alan Durban – 40.5%

Alan Durban joined the club as player-assistant manager in July 1973. However, he would soon be appointed player-manager following the sacking of Maurice Evans in December 1973.

Durban would be relegated in this first season. However, Durban would win the old Fourth Division, returning the club at the first attempt to the old Third Division.

Durban would retire in February 1978 and leave the club to manage Stoke City.

Durban would manage a total of 210 games, winning 85, giving him a win percentage of 40.5%.

4 Jimmy Quinn – 40.6%

Jimmy Quinn joined the club following their relegation to the National League for the 2003/04 season.

Quinn would return the club to the Football League at its first attempt, as they won the play-off final against Aldershot Town.

Quinn would resign early into the next season as Shrewsbury struggled in League Two.

Quinn would manage a total of 69 matches, winning 28 of them, giving him a win percentage of 40.6%.

3 Richie Barker – 42.4%

Richie Barker took over as manager following Durban's departure from the club in February 1978 for Stoke.

Barker would be in charge for nine months, leaving the club in November 1978 to become assistant manager at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Barker would keep the club in the old Third Division in the 1977/78 season.

Barker would manage a total of 33 games, winning 14 of them, giving him a win percentage of 42.4%.

2 Micky Mellon – 43.7%

Micky Mellon was appointed manager in May 2014 following the club’s relegation to League Two.

The first season in charge would be great, as Mellon guided the club back to League One after finishing second in League Two. The club has been in League One since this promotion.

In their first season back in League One, Shrewsbury would fight bravely against relegation and ensure their safety in the division with one game to go.

Mellon would leave the club in October 2016 after a poor start to their league campaign.

Mellon would be in charge of 119 fixtures, winning 52, giving him a win percentage of 43.7%.

1 Paul Hurst – 48.5%

Paul Hurst is the club’s current best manager when it comes to win percentage.

Hurst took over the role following Mellon's departure from the club. Hurst was tasked with saving the club from relegation as the club sat bottom of League One when he joined in October 2016.

Hurst would save the club that season, as the club finished 18th that season in League One.

Hurst would be in charge of one full season, and it would be an incredible campaign but ultimately unsuccessful. Shrewsbury would finish third in League One but missed out on promotion as they lost the play-off final to Rotherham United. The club would also lose the EFL Trophy final to Lincoln City.

Hurst would manage a total of 97 fixtures, winning 47, before he left the club to become manager of Ipswich Town in May 2018. Hurst would leave the club with a win percentage of 48.5%.