League One side Shrewsbury are poised to enter talks with a fresh consortium this week, with long-serving chairman Roland Wycherley amplifying his efforts to sell the club following 29 years of ownership.

That's according to a key update from The Sun's Alan Nixon, who reported via his exclusive Patreon service on Sunday morning that Wycherley has been handed a boost in his bid to sell his shares in Shrewsbury and find a new buyer.

Shrewsbury had been closing in on a deal to be taken over by an American owner. The deal had been in the works since September and was edging closer to completion towards the end of the six-month exclusivity period.

However, that exclusivity stage ended on March 31 without the purchase being completed, leaving the League One strugglers on the search for fresh ownership. Wychlerey was left unhappy with how events had played out and admitted he was "bitterly disappointed" to be "let down" in an open letter to supporters, in what was the latest blow across a hugely frustrating campaign in Shropshire.

Shrewsbury, who recently lost manager Gareth Ainsworth to League Two outfit Gillingham, are set to be mathematically relegated in the coming weeks. With just 29 points from 40 matches, Town are bottom of League One and are a whopping 13 points shy of 20th-placed Bristol Rovers with only five games to spare.

League One relegation standings 2024/25, as of April 6 Position Team P GD Pts 20th Bristol Rovers 41 -25 42 21st Burton Albion 40 -18 39 22nd Crawley Town 41 -30 36 23rd Cambridge United 41 -25 35 24th Shrewsbury Town 40 -32 29

However, a revelation involving Wychlerey's efforts to secure a sale of the club could hand fresh optimism and positivity to supporters as the fourth-tier awaits.

Shrewsbury Town takeover revelation emerges

As per Nixon's report, Shrewsbury are set to undertake talks with an unnamed consortium this week.

It is said that this party has been "interested" for months, and Wychlerey will hope they are more serious about buying the club than the prospective American buyer had been.

Nixon's report adds that any potential deal will depend on the asking price, which is reportedly in the region of £8 million.

It's no secret that Wychlerey wants to sell the club, and he will now be hoping this deal can reach completion and provide Town with stronger financial muscle moving forwards.

Shrewsbury Town need new takeover before summer transfer window

Michael Appleton's side will already have much of their focus on the 2025/26 League Two campaign, with survival now all-but-impossible.

It would be a huge benefit, then, for Shrewsbury's prospective takeover to be completed in good time ahead of the summer transfer window.

That would allow the club to navigate the window without any complications or uncertainty, and with clarity, purpose, strategy and, it will be hoped, increased financial might in order to give themselves the best chance of assembling a squad capable of achieving promotion back to the third-tier at the very first time of asking.