Shrewsbury Town have found their successor to Steve Cotterill as they are set to appoint Matthew Taylor as their new head coach.

That is according to Football Insider, who claim that the 41-year-old is set to arrive at Montgomery Waters Meadow after the club went through a restructure, which led to the departure of Cotterill by mutual consent and a director of football appointed in Mickey Moore.

After reportedly being turned down by Celtic first-team coach Gavin Strachan, Salop have turned to Taylor, who has managed Swindon Town, Tottenham Hotspur's under-18's and Walsall, and he is now set to take over the role of head coach.

Who is Matthew Taylor?

Taylor spent the majority of his playing career in the Premier League, starting at Luton Town in the third tier of English football before moving on to Portsmouth in 2002.

The left-sided player featured for Pompey, Bolton Wanderers, West Ham United and Burnley in the top flight of English football, featuring in 324 matches at that level, before ending his career in the lower leagues with Northampton Town and Swindon.

Whilst still playing at the latter, Taylor became interim manager of the Robins in March 2018 for just one match, and when he retired a year later he took up the role of Tottenham Hotspur's under-18's head coach.

After two years at Spurs, Taylor was approached to become manager of Walsall of League Two, but his time there lasted just eight months as he was sacked after picking up just nine wins for the Saddlers in his 36 matches in charge.

Is Matthew Taylor a good appointment for Shrewsbury?

It is clear that Shrewsbury want more of a coach than a manager with their whole club restructure, and Taylor would certainly fit that mould.

He spent time as the head coach of Tottenham Hotspur's youth team and his time at Spurs will mean he has decent contacts within the game, and that may mean Shrewsbury get some good loan deals for youngsters.

However, you'd have to be somewhat underwhelmed at what he's done already in the senior game as a head coach.

Taylor didn't even last a season at Walsall in League Two and had just a 25 per cent win ratio, so getting a job in a higher division perhaps wasn't expected whatsoever.

He may have lucked out with this job, but Taylor has a lot to prove when his appointment is confirmed.