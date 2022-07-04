Shrewsbury Town seal latest signing

Shrewsbury Town have completed the signing of Bristol City defender Taylor Moore, who joins the club on a season long loan deal.

Moore was impressive on loan at Hearts last season in the SPL, and managed 23 appearances for the Edinburgh club, leading to him being heavily linked with a permanent switch the the Jambos this summer, however Steve Cotterill has managed to acquire his man as Moore’s desire to stay in England a major factor in his signing.

Moore started his career unusually out in France with RC Lens, making 10 senior appearances before making the move to Bristol City in 2016. Since then Moore has spent numerous spells out on loan, with his most successful and recognisable spells coming with Cheltenham and Southend. After breaking into the first team ahead of the 19/20 season, Moore played 20 plus games in back to back campaigns for City, however poor form and a lack of fitness has lead to him being loaned out once again, however City refuse to give up on the talented ball playing defender.

The Verdict

A very shrewd piece of business from Salop, as Cotterill has already added some talented players to his squad this summer, especially in Tom Bayliss and Jordan Shipley, and with the addition of Moore in central defence, have now got a very classy looking spine of their team. After last seasons underwhelming display, Cotts and the board have certainly shown that they are targeting a better finish this campaign, and the signing of Moore will certainly help that.

Written by Tom Ward