Shrewsbury Town have drawn up a list of three coaches for their managerial vacancy following the sacking of Paul Hurst.

According to Ollie Westbury of the Shropshire Star, two of those names are Dino Maamria and Gareth Ainsworth. Meanwhile, BBC Shropshire have released details to state that Stockport County's assistant Andy Mangan is being considered for the role.

Salop currently sit 23rd in League One, having managed just eight points from their opening 14 fixtures. However, with safety only three points away, there is still ample time to turn their season around and secure an 11th consecutive year in the division.

Both Ainsworth and Maamria, let go by Queens Park Rangers and Burton Albion respectively in the last year or so, are currently without a club, while Mangan is yet to take a step into full-time management.

Taking on the Shrewsbury job could be the ideal opportunity and guiding the team to safety would be a significant achievement for whichever candidate is offered the challenge.

Related 4 managers Shrewsbury Town must consider following Paul Hurst exit ft. ex-Man City coach Salop are on the hunt for a new boss after Hurst's second stint came to an end

Trio of managers linked to Shrewsbury

As detailed above, Ollie Westbury and BBC Shropshire have linked this trio of candidates to the vacancy at the Croud Meadow.

While these names have been linked to the position, there has been no confirmation of any formal contact with the candidates, making it likely that first-team coach Sean Parrish will take charge for Saturday's crucial match against Burton Albion.

Looking to the future, Ainsworth would likely prove the safest option for Salop, with the former Wycombe Wanderers boss renowned for his time at the Chairboys. During his eleven-year spell with the club, he took them from the depths of League Two to the highs of the Championship.

Gareth Ainsworth Wycombe Wanderers Record Games Wins Draws Losses PPG 547 224 127 196 1.46 Source: Transfermarkt

Meanwhile, Maamria could prove the ideal short-term answer, with his credentials of getting teams out of trouble incredibly strong.

The risky option would of course be Mangan, who was recently denied a job at Real Madrid due to work VISA issues. But, if the Galacticos' interest is anything to go by, you would suggest he is capable of driving them back up that league table.

A period of change at Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town have long been considered a stable club under the leadership of Roland Wycherley, who has been at the helm since 1996. However, the financial pressures in the post-COVID era have taken their toll, making it increasingly difficult for the club to compete with the rising costs in football.

In a recent message to the fans, Wycherley confirmed that they were in advanced negotiations with a new party that he believes would be the very best for the football club.

However, for an incoming manager, this uncertainty surrounding the ownership structure must be concerning as they will be unsure as to what backing they will receive.

For this reason, more experienced heads like Maamria and Ainsworth may be disinterested in the opportunity.

On the other hand, the managerial vacancy might appeal to someone like Mangan, who is still looking for his first opportunity in full-time management. With less to lose and more to prove, Mangan could see this as a chance to make his mark, especially if he’s willing to take on the challenge of navigating a club through uncertain times.

For Salop supporters, the priority is simply survival, and they will be hopeful that the club can navigate this period of transition while securing their place in League One for another season.