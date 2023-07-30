Highlights Shrewsbury Town are interested in signing Nando Pijnaker and Max Mata from Sligo Rovers.

Pijnaker is a defender who has been a regular for Sligo, while Mata is a striker with impressive goal-scoring form.

The duo have international experience with the New Zealand national team with 22 caps for the All Whites between them.

Shrewsbury Town are interested in Sligo Rovers duo Nando Pijnaker and Max Mata, according to Irish Sun journalist Barry Landy.

New Shrews manager Matt Taylor was in attendance for Sligo's 2-2 draw with Drogheda United on Friday to watch the pair in action as he weighs up a potential move.

Defender Pijnaker had stints with the likes of Grasshopper and Rio Ave before joining Sligo on loan last February.

He made the move to Ireland permanent in December and he has been a regular for John Russell's side so far this season, making 23 league appearances.

Striker Mata has previously spent time with Eastern Suburbs, Grasshopper and Real Monarchs and he also arrived at Sligo last February.

The 23-year-old was named the club's Young Player of the Year after scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 27 league games during 2022 and his impressive form has continued, netting 11 goals and registering one assist in 23 league appearances so far this campaign.

Russell has been full of praise for Mata and revealed in April that he believes the striker could play among a better quality of player in a better division.

"I think Max can play at a higher level, and if he continues to score goals in this league I’m sure he will," Russelll told The Irish Independent.

"He’s flying it this year and it’s no surprise. People talked about Aidan leaving and what would happen at Sligo because he was getting all the goals.

"He was our talisman last year and we utilised his strengths, but Max probably didn't see a lot of game time towards the end of the year because Aidan was playing.

"But we knew the potential Max had and knew he was going to take flight this year. Having a year in the league last season and coming in and having the full pre-season helps.

"He’s got back into the national team in New Zealand now, and you see his attributes. We’re just thankful he’s in a good rein of form at the moment."

Pijnaker and Mata are both New Zealand internationals, with the pair making their debut for their country in November 2019 - Pijnaker has amassed 15 caps for the for the All whites whilst Mata has played for them seven times.

Shrewsbury Town's summer recruitment

The Shrews enjoyed an excellent season in League One last term as they recorded a 12th-placed finish, but manager Steve Cotterill surprisingly departed the club this summer.

Former Walsall manager Taylor, who won just nine of his 36 games in charge of the League Two side before being sacked last February, was named as Cotterill's replacement last month and the 41-year-old has been active in the market.

Taylor has brought in Michael Parker, Carl Winchester, Morgan Feeney, Tunmise Sobowale, Jason Sraha, Taylor Perry, Elliot Thorpe, Nohan Kenneh and Joe Anderson and there is likely to be more to come before the end of the transfer window.

However, loanees Taylor Moore, Christian Saydee, Rob Street and Killian Phillips have returned to their parent clubs, while the Shrews have lost key players such as Matthew Pennington and Luke Leahy.

Would Nando Pijnaker and Max Mata be good signings for Shrewsbury Town?

Pijnaker and Mata would be exciting signings for the Shrews.

They would need time to adapt to League One, but they seem to be players with a lot of potential, underlined by the fact they have featured for New Zealand at international level.

Pijnaker would further strengthen the defence after the arrivals of Parker, Feeney, Sraha and Anderson, while Mata could be the prolific goalscorer Shrewsbury need as they look to build on last year's top half finish.