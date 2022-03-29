Shrewsbury Town blow as Newcastle United make player decision

Shrewsbury have suffered a blow as one of their defensive options in Matthews Bondswell has been brought back to Newcastle, as reported on the club’s official website.

The youngster joined the League One club back in January with the hope of no doubt getting some much needed gametime in the bank with the side. However, despite having ample opportunity to get onto the field, he has so far yet to make a single appearance for the team.

He’s been involved with the squad but he just hasn’t been able to force his way onto the pitch. That’s despite previously managing six appearances for Dordrecht and playing for the RB Leipzig reserve sides.

He’s even looked impressive for Newcastle’s academy team too, making 14 appearances for that side this year before his loan move. With the player unable to get into the starting equation with the Toon, he therefore seeked out a short-term move when the winter window opened.

Whilst he found one in Shrewsbury, it just hasn’t worked out and he still has been unable to get onto the field and make his mark. He’s had over two months to try and get into the starting lineup but has faltered and will now return to his parent club – and will likely look for another, more successful, short-term move in the summer.

Whilst the Shrews might not be losing a first-team regular, it was useful to have him on the bench in case of an injury – but they have now lost a potential defensive option.

The Verdict

Matthew Bondswell just hasn’t had the best season and he probably thought it would go the other way instead but it just hasn’t worked out for the player.

Upon joining Shrewsbury, he likely believed that the gametime he craved was on the way. The 19-year-old is certainly not a bad player and considering his background in RB Leipzig and playing for the Toon academy side, he does look like he could do a job further down the EFL for now at least.

However, he hasn’t had the chance to prove that and it has ultimately led to Eddie Howe recalling him to Newcastle. Bondswell will now have to spend the rest of the campaign playing for the academy you would have thought, unless another loan deal somehow materialises between now and the end of the season.

You’d think that he still won’t be breaking into the Toon matchday squad yet, especially with his lack of experience and age, so the next logical step is to find a loan deal in the summer where he will actually be able to play games on a regular basis.