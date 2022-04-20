Shrewsbury Town aim hilarious dig at Manchester United after latest Liverpool thrashing

League One side Shrewsbury Town have dug the proverbial knife in to Manchester United, after their 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Having already been humiliated by Jurgen Klopp’s side at Old Trafford with a 5-0 defeat earlier in the season, United were unable to get close to salvaging any form of pride against their old rivals in the reverse fixture.

Two goals from Mo Salah, along with strikes from Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz, earned an emphatic 4-0 win for Liverpool, against a Manchester United side that appeared to be badly lacking in commitment and desire.

Which club do these 25 players frm Shrewsbury 2016/17 squad now play for?

1 of 25 Mat Salder? Walsall Colchester Crawley Stevenage

With many Red Devils fans taking to Twitter to express their frustration at their side’s performance on Merseyside, one supporter claimed that United were playing like Shrewsbury at Anfield.

However, the League One club had the perfect response, courtesy of Daniel Udoh’s opener in what would ultimately be a 4-1 defeat for the Shrews at Anfield against Liverpool, in the third round of this season’s FA Cup.

Replying to that tweet comparing the performances of United and Shrewsbury, the League One side posted: “We scored at Anfield this season. You didn’t. Levels.”

We scored at Anfield this season. You didn’t. Levels. https://t.co/ttqZAfLnpj — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) April 19, 2022

The Verdict

Fair play to whoever is running the Shrewsbury Twitter account here.

When used in the right way, social media can be a great way to engage with fans of a club, and you do feel that this response is a pretty good way of doing that, with the attention it will generate in the club.

It was a fantastic moment for Shrewsbury when they did take the lead at Anfield, and you can understand why they are keen to point that out, given what it will have meant to many supporters of the club.

As for United, after another performance like that, it is hard not to feel as though they are leaving themselves open for jibes such as this from elsewhere.