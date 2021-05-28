Shrewsbury set to make transfer move for 27-year-old Charlton man

Shrewsbury Town are lining up a surprise swoop for Charlton Athletic goalscorer Chuks Aneke, per Football Insider.

The 27-year-old has been offered a new deal at the Addicks, but he’s yet to sign on the dotted line and it’s thought that Salop are set to put a ‘lucrative’ offer on the table.

Aneke joined Charlton in 2019 from Milton Keynes Dons after a prolific season in League Two, where he netted 17 goals in 38 games.

A natural attacking midfielder, Aneke has been converted into a striker in recent years and after a barren spell in the Championship in his debut season for the Addicks, where he scored just once in 25 outings, League One has been more to his liking.

15 goals in 38 outings in the 2020/21 campaign saw Aneke end the season as Charlton’s top scorer – despite starting just 11 of those games.

Fitness concerns regarding the former Arsenal man restricted him to that little amount of matches from the start, and he may be looking to move on from Charlton because of that.

It does seem as though Aneke is keeping his options open as his current deal comes to a close, with both Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers also recently linked to his signature.

The Verdict

Personally it would be a real surprise if Aneke chose Shrewsbury over Charlton or any other interested parties – unless they’re offering something really lucrative.

There’s a chance that Aneke may be frustrated at mostly coming off the bench all season but Lee Bowyer alluded to fitness issues earlier in the season, but even still Shrewsbury feels like a step down.

It would be understandable if it was a Sheffield Wednesday who have been linked with him who were going to put in an offer, but if it was just Charlton and Shrewsbury on the table, I feel as though the Addicks have a better chance of promotion next season – but many other teams could come to the table now knowing the 27-year-old’s contract situation.