Having showed some promise in the 2022-23 season under Nigel Pearson, Bristol City are looking to push on into the top half of the Championship when their new campaign begins in August.

The futures of some of their top talents is unknown though, with Alex Scott linked with a whole host of Premier League clubs, but more excitingly the signings of Ross McCrorie and the return of Joe Bryan look to be close.

Pearson will be making room in his squad though for new additions and one of those on the verge of an exit after a long spell at City is Taylor Moore.

What is Taylor Moore's contract situation at Bristol City?

After nearly seven years at Ashton Gate, Moore's contract is set to come to an end with City.

Moore was brought back to England back in 2016 by then-City boss Lee Johnson from RC Lens for a fee of £1.5 million, having moved to France as a child and developed through a local club before moving onto Lens.

A bid of €10 million had come in from Lyon just months prior - one which was turned down - so it appeared on the face of it that the Robins had landed somewhat of a bargain by bringing Moore to the club.

It's never quite fully worked out for the defender though - in his seven years as a contracted City player he played just 60 times in all competitions and joined six different clubs on loan.

The most recent of those has been Shrewsbury Town who he has spent the entire 2022-23 League One season with, but he has also featured for the likes of Hearts, Blackpool and Cheltenham in years gone by.

Moore signed a new contract back in October 2020 until the summer of 2023, but the City hierarchy held the option to extend that by a year until 2024 if they wished.

However, per the Bristol Post, that option will not be triggered, making Moore a free agent this summer.

Who is interested in Taylor Moore?

The only club that the Bristol Post have outright stated have a keen interest in signing Moore this summer is the outfit he has spent the most recent season on loan at in the form of Shrewsbury Town.

Moore played 48 times in all competitions for Steve Cotterill's side, showing his versatility by playing in a mixture of positions from centre-back to wing-back and even in midfield as Salop finished 12th in the third tier of English football.

It is claimed though that other undisclosed League One clubs are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old, and it's not just in the UK either where there is interest as Moore is wanted by clubs in Europe too, meaning he should have no shortage of offers in the coming months.