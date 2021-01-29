‘Shrewd signing’, ‘Great bit of business’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as transfer arrival is confirmed

Middlesbrough have moved swiftly to secure the signing of Preston North End right-back Darnell Fisher on a two-and-a-half year contract.

As first reported by Football League World yesterday, Fisher was of interest to Boro and another Championship club, with North End not offering him a new contract with his current one was set to expire in the summer.

Within hours, a bid of £300,000 was reportedly accepted for the 26-year-old and all the formalities were completed today, with the actual fee being ‘undisclosed’ by both clubs.

Fisher spent three-and-a-half years at Deepdale, signing on a free transfer from Rotherham United in 2017, making him Alex Neil’s first official signing at North End manager.

Fisher was a regular throughout his time at the club, but perhaps gained some unwanted notoriety this season as he was suspended for three games after grabbing the genitals of Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson, in an incident which went viral on social media.

On the pitch though he’s a reliable right-back and it’s a position that Neil Warnock needed to strengthen following his first-choice Anfernee Dijksteel undergoing a minor operation to remove an abscess, leaving just Djed Spence as an option.

Fisher’s arrival has been greeted with positivity from Middlesbrough fans, who have been reacting to the deal on Twitter.

