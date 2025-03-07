This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have been linked with Fenerbahce defender Bright Osayi-Samuel ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Africa Foot, the Whites are considering an approach for the full-back, with the club having one eye on life back in the Premier League.

Osayi-Samuel’s contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign, meaning he could be available as a free agent.

Daniel Farke’s side are in a strong position to gain automatic promotion to the top flight, so will be keen to strengthen in order to survive in the division beyond one year.

Leeds United transfer strategy claim

When asked about the prospect of signing the 27-year-old, FLW’s Leeds fan pundit Kris Smith claimed that the club needs to follow in the footsteps of Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest in the transfer market.

He believes the Yorkshire outfit should focus on athletic, robust and energetic players in order to compete in the Premier League.

“If or when Leeds get promoted back to the Premier League, I think the club are going to have to focus a lot on what the other successful teams have done when they’ve got promoted, and looking at how they’ve recruited,” Smith told Football League World.

“I think obviously the three main teams you’re looking at there are Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest, who obviously all came up together.

“All three of them to me have very athletic sides, whether that’s the robust frame of all the players that they’ve got, or just how energetic they are in and out of possession.

“The way that they are able to compete against any team in the league through their physicality.

“And Leeds need to copy that.”

Bright Osayi-Samuel transfer verdict

Smith is keen on the signing of Osayi-Samuel, suggesting he fits the bill of the kind of player Leeds should be recruiting this summer.

“Obviously, they need technical quality as well to be able to score these chances and play teams off the park,” he continued.

“But I think, with Bright Osayi-Samuel, it makes a lot of sense to me and I’m definitely more than happy with him as a full-back option in the summer.

Bright Osayi-Samuel - Fenerbahce league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 18 (11) 1 (0) 2021-22 31 (27) 1 (3) 2022-23 23 (10) 0 2023-24 23 (21) 4 (1) 2024-25 16 (10) 0 As of March 7th

“He’s obviously got the technical quality needed to play at full-back that’s getting promoted, given he was brilliant for QPR as a winger, and now he’s found a new level as a full-back for Fenerbahce.

“I think the fact he’ll cost us nothing in the summer also makes it a massive green flag for Leeds.

“It’s the sort of shrewd business that I think I’d love Leeds to conduct more and more going forward.”

Osayi-Samuel has featured 16 times for Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig this season, including 10 starts.

Osayi-Samuel signing has potential for Leeds

Osayi-Samuel would add strength and depth to Farke’s side, providing competition for Bogle at a relatively low cost.

It remains to be seen whether he would be an upgrade in that area, but he has experience of English football and should take little time adapting to Elland Road.

His experience as a winger also means he should fit Farke’s style of play as a full-back who likes to get forward and contribute in the final third.

As a free agent signing, this would be a smart bit of business for Leeds this summer.