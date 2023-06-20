Carlton Palmer has described Luton Town's interest in Blackburn goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski as a potential 'shrewd bit of business' after links surfaced between both parties across the weekend.

Why would Thomas Kaminski be a good signing for Luton?

Despite receiving an unprecedented amount of prize money after beating Coventry City in the Championship Play-Off Final, Luton have the most limited resources out of next season's twenty Premier League clubs.

Therefore, it is paramount that Rob Edwards and the club's recruitment team utilise the upcoming transfer window wisely to be able to compete across the 38-game season.

They find themselves in the market for a new first-choice goalkeeper after opting against making Ethan Horvath's loan move from Nottingham Forest permanent, despite the American amassing 20 clean sheets in 51 appearances last season.

Last season, the Belgian featured 28 times in the Championship for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side who narrowly missed out on joining Luton in the play-offs, accumulating ten clean sheets in that time.

Are Blackburn Rovers in a position to sell Kaminski?

The 30-year-old joined Blackburn from Belgian Pro League side KAA Gent in 2020, and is under contract at Ewood Park until the summer of 2025. Across his 3-year spell, the Belgian has made 118 appearances for Rovers, keeping a total of 33 clean sheets.

However, towards the end of the Championship season Kaminski was replaced in the starting eleven by Aynsley Pears, who featured in all of Rovers' final sixteen matches and has since signed a new long-term contract. This as well as the links to Kenilworth Road have made Kaminski's future in Lancashire uncertain, as the Lancashire Telegraph believe that if he was to leave it would be of his preference to return to Belgium.

The same publication also suggest that the price tag set on the goalkeeper are 'significantly wide of the mark' , as reports believe that Kaminski is valued within the region of £6M.

What has Carlton Palmer said about the rumours?

Following these rumours, Carlton Palmer exclusively told Football League World his thoughts on the deal.

Palmer told FLW: "He's a very good goalkeeper, and has proven that this current season again at Blackburn."

"It is believed so that he would fall into Luton's pay bracket that they've set for next year. He would be a shrewd bit of business for Luton if they can secure his services."