‘Shrewd bit of business’ – David Norris delivers mixed verdict on potential Leeds United move for West Brom star

Former Leeds United player David Norris has labelled the Whites’ potential signing of West Brom attacking Matheus Pereira as a ‘shrewd bit of business’, in an interview with The Transfer Tavern.

The 25-year-old has been monitored by several Premier League sides and Bundesliga club RB Leipzig since the start of the summer, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side, Leicester City, West Ham United all said to be interested in securing his signature.

This comes after West Bromwich Albion’s relegation to the Championship, with the Brazilian recording 11 goals and six assists in 33 Premier League appearances and having a very good individual season in the last campaign despite his club’s demise.

But even though he still has three years left on his deal at The Hawthorns, allowing the Baggies to play hardball with interested sides this summer, manager Valerien Ismael is resigned to losing Pereira this summer with the player reportedly wanting a move.

This has effectively ended his playing career at the West Midlands side and the second-tier side have already taken decisive action with their star man, allowing the 25-year-old to miss the club’s pre-season friendlies as he tries to secure a move away from West Brom.

One of the clubs currently interested in a move for the Brazilian is Leeds United, who are currently looking to build on a successful first season back in the Premier League.

In an interview with The Transfer Tavern, Norris stated: “If it works then it could be a great bit of business because of the price and, at £15million, it wouldn’t be the end of the world if it doesn’t work out. They (West Brom) would still recoup some of that if he has to move on.

“He’s not a big, marquee signing but he could get a few goals or come in as a decent back-up when Leeds lose players to injury. It would be a shrewd bit of business.”

The Verdict:

The only drawback of this potential deal is the attacking midfielder’s valuation because West Bromwich Albion are set to demand £30m for their star man.

Although this is something they can’t do with Sam Johnstone because the goalkeeper only has one year left on his contract, the fact Pereira is contracted to the Championship side until 2024 allows the Baggies to take a tougher negotiating stance and they should squeeze every penny out of Leeds and other potential bidders as they possibly can for his services.

After tallying an impressive 17 goal contributions last season, this would be a brilliant signing for Marcelo Bielsa’s side but spending £30m on a ‘back-up’ would be expensive, so they could be pipped to the post by another side.

And with this impressive record going forward, perhaps they should be looking at starting the 25-year-old if the Whites sustain their interest and he opts to move to Elland Road.