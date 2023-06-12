Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow would be a good signing for Middlesbrough.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Boro have joined Hull City in the race for Darlow's signature this summer.

Darlow spent the second half of the season on loan with the Tigers, keeping five clean sheets in 12 appearances and Liam Rosenior has revealed he is keen to bring him back to the MKM Stadium next season.

The 32-year-old is under contract at St James' Park until 2025, but the Magpies are thought to be willing to allow him to depart.

Boro are reportedly keen to re-sign Zack Steffen this summer after his loan spell from Manchester City, but his £10 million valuation could prove a stumbling block, while he is also set to be sidelined for four months after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer says that Darlow would be an excellent addition for Boro and believes he would opt for a move to the Riverside Stadium over a return to Hull.

"Middlesbrough are keen on signing Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow," Palmer said.

"This would be a shrewd bit of business.

"He spent the second half the season on loan at Hull where he was outstanding.

"Hull are keen to retain his services again next season, but should Boro pursue their interest, you would think Karl would favour a move to promotion-chasing Middlesbrough.

"Middlesbrough are keen to sign Zack Steffen, the American goalkeeper they had on loan last season from Man City.

"They have been quoted a fee of £10 million, but any proposed deal has had to be put on ice due to Zack having surgery on his knee and it is likely to keep him out for several months."

Would Karl Darlow be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Darlow would be an outstanding signing for Boro.

He impressed during his temporary stint with the Tigers and he has previous Championship promotion experience having won the title with Newcastle in 2017, so he would help to instill a winning mentality at the Riverside Stadium.

It is understandable why Michael Carrick would like to bring Steffen back to the club, but he made a number of high-profile errors this season and with that in mind, he should prioritise a move for Darlow as he would be a more reliable option.

They face strong competition from Hull, but as Palmer says, a move to a Boro side that are likely to compete for promotion once again this season could be too tempting for Darlow to turn down.