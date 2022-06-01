“Shrewd bit of business” – Cardiff City eyeing move for former Premier League striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City are eyeing a move for Watford striker Andre Gray, as per Football Insider.

According to their report, the Bluebirds are one of several Championship clubs interested in making a move for the attacker, who is set to leave Watford upon the expiry of his current contract.

Gray spent the 2021/22 season out on loan at QPR and will now be available on a free transfer this summer.

With that in mind, we asked some of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on Gray potentially heading to the Welsh capital.

Charlie Gregory

Andre Gray could be a really smart signing for Cardiff.

Considering he is available on a free and when you think about his record too, it really could be a shrewd bit of business. With ten goals for QPR during his loan spell there, he has shown that despite his age, he can still cut it in the second tier.

Now that he could cost nothing, it’s absolutely no surprise to see plenty of second tier sides lining up for him. The Bluebirds could be a good landing spot too considering their need for a forward.

He would play regular football and they could climb the table with him leading the line.

Quiz: The big Cardiff City striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Bluebirds fan

1 of 25 How many Championship goals did Uche Ikpeazu score during his loan spell with Cardiff? 2 3 4 5

Declan Harte

The former Watford striker would be a short-term solution to the club’s goal scoring issues, but he could just do the trick.

Gray performed well for QPR this season, scoring 10 league goals as the club fought for a play-off place.

But at 30-years old, the club is unlikely to see the best that the striker could offer at this stage of his career.

However, since the departure of Kieffer Moore in January the club has lacked a killer in front of goal.

Gray could be what the team needs as it settles into a new era under Steve Morison.

George Dagless

It’s worth a punt.

Gray is a player that still has plenty to offer the right club and I do think he can score goals at Championship level.

He had an okay spell at QPR and I am sure he feels as though he still has lots to contribute at second tier level, so Cardiff may benefit from that.

Cardiff have some good young players but I think the experience of Gray could be something they benefit from and I think Steve Morison has got that in mind.