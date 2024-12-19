Burnley are reportedly closing in on a deal to bring Oliver Sonne to Turf Moor, and Carlton Palmer believes adding the Peruvian right back would be a shrewd move.

The latest comes from Football Insider, who claim that the Clarets are closing in on a £2.5m deal to bring Sonne to Turf Moor in January, with the Clarets seemingly making an early move with Connor Roberts likely to move on at the end of the season.

The Welsh full back is out of contract in the summer after signing for the club back in 2021, and with no movement as yet in regard to a new contract being agreed, it's widely expected that Sonne will be his successor if the deal goes through.

After several Burnley stars signed new deals in September, but Roberts didn't, it would seem likely that his future beyond the end of this season lies away from Turf Moor.

Related Scott Parker drops promising Burnley FC injury update ahead of Watford test Scott Parker has delivered a promising injury update before Saturday's clash with Watford

Carlton Palmer's verdict on Oliver Sonne's Burnley move

Ex-England international and current EFL pundit Palmer believes Sonne would be a good addition for the Clarets, particularly with Roberts deal nearing its conclusion.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: "He (Sonne) comes with a great pedigree to be very aggressive and very attack minded, and this looks like a shrewd addition.

"Burnley are looking to get back to the Premier League at the first attempts, and with Connor Roberts contract due to expire in the summer, it seems that Burnley have made their minds up that they're going to bring another right back in, so it would look like Roberts is heading out of the football club.

"It's a shrewd addition - he's the right age - this is what Scott Parker and Burnley are doing, they're acquiring young players with good pedigree, so what they're trying to do is build a young squad who if they were to up and com straight back down, are ready to go again.

"At 24 years of age and just £2.5m, this would be a great bit of business."

Burnley's forward-planning is to be admired

With Roberts due to leave Turf Moor at the end of the season, barring a vast change in circumstances, Burnley look to be moving swiftly to avoid a desperate search for a right back in the summer.

Connor Roberts Burnley stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 105 7 10

It's smart forward-planning from Alan Pace and the board, and with Josh Brownhill, Jay Rodriguez, Nathan Redmond and John Egan also set to depart at the end of the season, it could be a busy January window for the Clarets.

Getting the Sonne deal over the line will be the primary focus now, and the hope will be that in the immediacy he can spur Roberts on a bit in the remainder of the season as Burnley push for promotion.