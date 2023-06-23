Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Middlesbrough defender Paddy McNair would be a good signing for Luton Town.

As we exclusively revealed, the Hatters are plotting a move for McNair this summer following their promotion to the Premier League.

McNair initially struggled for game time following Michael Carrick's arrival at the Riverside Stadium in October, but he was handed an opportunity after Dael Fry's injury and retained his place for the rest of the season, scoring one goal in 34 appearances in all competitions.

The 28-year-old offers versatility with the ability to play in central defence or midfield, while he has played 61 times for Northern Ireland at international level.

Boro could be forced to sell players this summer in order to spend after they missed out on promotion and as McNair has just one year remaining on his contract, the club are open to cashing in on him this summer.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes McNair would be a smart signing for the Hatters and says that Boro are in a strong position to deal with his potential departure given their defensive options.

"Luton Town are running the rule over Middlesbrough centre-back Paddy McNair," Palmer said.

"Paddy has been capped 61 times by Northern Ireland, he's entering the last year of his contract.

"Middlesbrough, after failing to win promotion, will have to sell to spend this summer so Michael Carrick can replenish his squad and bring in new blood.

"So whilst Carrick will not want to sell McNair, they have good options in central defence.

"Luton are aware that McNair has had Premier League experience previously at Manchester United and Sunderland earlier in his career and at the right price, he could be a shrewd acquisition."

Would Paddy McNair be a good signing for Luton Town?

McNair would be an interesting addition for the Hatters.

He has proven himself to be a solid and consistent performer at Championship level and established himself as a key part of the Boro defence in the second half of the season, although he did look vulnerable at times which raises questions about his suitability for the Premier League.

As Palmer says, McNair has previous top flight experience which could be invaluable in the dressing room and his versatility would be useful for Rob Edwards' side.

Boro would be disappointed to lose McNair and while they are well stocked in the defensive department with Fry, Darragh Lenihan and Matt Clarke, Carrick may need to bring in a replacement given Fry and Clarke's injury problems last season to ensure he has sufficient cover.