Ex-England international Carlton Palmer has admitted that he believes that Sonny Bradley would be a shrewd acquisition for Derby County or Hull City this summer.

Bradley is set to leave Luton Town upon the expiry of his contract next month, and thus will become a free-agent ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

During the current campaign, Bradley has made 19 appearances for the Hatters in the Championship.

The defender was not included in the club's match-day squad for the first leg of their play-off semi-final with Sunderland on Saturday.

In the absence of Bradley, Luton suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light.

The Hatters will be aiming to overcome this deficit when they host Sunderland in the second leg tomorrow evening.

When was Luton Town defender Sonny Bradley linked with a move to Hull City and Derby County?

Ahead of the upcoming transfer window, Derby and Hull have both been linked with a move for Bradley.

According to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon, the Rams and the Tigers are heading the pack to sign Bradley.

Derby will need to bolster their options in the heart of defence this summer due to the imminent departures of James Chester, Richard Stearman and Curtis Davies.

As for Hull, they will be keen to assemble a squad which is capable of helping the club reach new heights in the Championship later this year.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Hull and Derby's link with Sonny Bradley?

Making reference to the speculation linking these two teams with Bradley, Palmer has admitted that he believes that the defender would be a good addition to their respective squads.

Speaking to FLW about the Hatters captain, Palmer said: "Derby and Hull are keen on signing Luton's Sonny Bradley.

"Sonny will be available on a free transfer.

"He's struggled a little bit this season through injury, only played 19 games.

"But, this would be a shrewd acquisition for anybody on a free.

"I think there's going to be a lot of people who want his signature.

"He captained Luton to promotion from League One in 2019, and has a great deal of experience and pedigree."

Will Hull's Championship status give them the edge in this pursuit?

While Derby are set to play in League One again next season, Hull could potentially persuade Bradley to make the move to the MKM Stadium due to their Championship status.

Bradley will be keen to continue to test himself at the highest level possible, and thus a switch to the Tigers may be tempting.

As for the Rams, they may be able to convince the 31-year-old to make the move to Pride Park by offering him a lucrative, multi-year deal.