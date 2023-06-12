This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers are interested in signing defender Fankaty Dabo, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

Dabo will become a free agent this summer when his contract at Coventry City expires and it seems the full-back isn’t short of options.

As well as Bolton showing interest, they face a battle from fellow League One side Derby County, who are also keen.

The 27-year-old’s final moment for the Sky Blues was seeing his penalty miss in the play-off final shootout, that meant Luton Town won promotion.

Would Fankaty Dabo be a good signing for Bolton Wanderers?

We asked some of the writers at FLW for their immediate thoughts on this news and asked for them to share whether he would be a good addition for the Trotters.

Declan Harte

Bolton are in need of a new right-back for next season and Fankaty Dabo could be a real coup if he signed for the role.

The Coventry City defender didn’t quite establish himself as a key figure in the club’s run to the play-off final, but he still made 29 appearances in all competitions for the team.

Considering he will be available as a free agent this summer; this would be a superb signing for Ian Evatt’s side if he can be convinced to take the step back down to League One.

Although competition from Derby County will be stiff, this is a real sign of ambition from the club ahead of what could be a busy transfer window.

Brett Worthington

The right-back area is a position that needs addressing for Bolton this summer.

The Trotters were able to call upon the services of Conor Bradley last season, with the Liverpool man having an excellent campaign for Bolton.

His loan has ended, and that means Bolton have a big void to fill. Dabo would definitely be a solid addition for the club, especially when you consider he is a free agent.

The 27-year-old is probably not going to offer the same kind of attacking output that Bradley did, but he could be a really good signing for the Trotters.

Dabo has been playing in the Championship for the last few seasons, so if he drops down to League One, it would be a real coup for Bolton.

Dabo would bring experience and know-how, having played in the division before, so everything seems to point to a really good addition.

Josh Cole

This would be a shrewd acquisition by Bolton who will need to bolster their options in the right-back position following the recent departure of Conor Bradley.

Dabo has previously made 47 appearances in League One during his career, and thus it will not take him too long to readjust to life in this division.

Having spent the past three seasons in the Championship, there is every chance that Dabo will go on to excel in a lower division in the upcoming campaign.

With Derby also keen on a move for Dabo, Bolton will have to act quickly to secure the services of a player who may be able to make a major impact for the club later this year.