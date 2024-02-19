Highlights Derby County is close to signing Dwight Gayle as a free agent after his time with Stoke City.

Despite struggles, Fan Pundit Shaun Woodward believes Gayle could have a positive impact on the team.

With Gayle's experience and potential affordable deal, Derby could benefit in their bid for Championship promotion.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series

Dwight Gayle is close to a move to Derby County as a free agent following his departure from Stoke City.

The forward struggled during his time with the Potters, making 10 appearances in the Championship this season before leaving at the end of the winter market.

The Rams are hopeful of adding the 34-year-old to their ranks following the injury to James Collins.

However, the League One side is pending approval from the EFL before they can confirm the deal.

Paul Warne will be hoping the veteran player can help their bid for promotion back to the Championship.

Derby fan pundit gives Gayle verdict

FLW’s Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward believes that Gayle could have a positive impact on the team, despite his poor stint with Stoke.

He believes that the lack of options in that area has forced the club’s hand into signing someone, and that Gayle is better than what is available to Warne at the minute.

“It just shows where we are really,” Woodward told Football League World.

“We don’t have any other options, if Dwight Gayle is free and he wants to come and play for us, then I’ll happily take him.

“Yes, we’re not getting the Dwight Gayle that we probably remember from four or five years ago when he was banging in the goals and a rapid centre-forward.

“He’s clearly not produced the numbers for Stoke, his best days are behind him, but I’ve got a few Stoke friends that say ‘his legs have gone, it’s a waste of a signing’ but we don’t have anyone else.

“I’d take him, definitely.

“Obviously, he’s not a James Collins-type striker so we’ll have to change the way we play but, as shown on Saturday, without a focal point up front, we looked a bit lost.

“It was kind of hard watching until the end when Sibley popped up with a goal.

“At least with Dwight Gayle, he is a centre-forward, so he does know that role, albeit not as well as Collins but probably going to do a better job than the likes of Barkhuizen and Mendez-Laing through the middle.

“Bring him in.

“And it just shows how poor January was for us, I’m not saying it was Paul Warne’s fault because he obviously had his targets and, for whatever reason, they didn’t come in.

“But with the likes of Waghorn, Washington, John-Jules injured or with a risk of injury, we were relying heavily on Collins to stay fit and unfortunately it hasn’t happened.

“For me, Dwight Gayle [coming in] is a no-brainer if he wants to come, albeit I don’t think we’re going to expect too much from him.”

Derby County league position

League One Table (As it stands February 19th) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 34 28 72 2 Derby County 33 29 66 3 Bolton Wanderers 31 25 63 4 Barnsley 32 22 60 5 Peterborough United 32 19 56 6 Oxford United 33 14 56 7 Stevenage 32 12 53 8 Blackpool 33 11 50

Derby are currently second in the League One table, with 13 games remaining in the campaign.

The gap to third place Bolton Wanderers is three points, albeit Ian Evatt’s side holds two games in hand.

The Rams are unbeaten in their last five league games, as they prepare to take on rivals Barnsley away in their next fixture on 24 February.

Been a difficult few years for Gayle

Perhaps the step down to League One is what Gayle needs to get back to scoring goals on a regular basis.

It is clear that he is past his best these days, but it is possible he still has something to contribute to a team with promotion ambitions.

Given the lack of options available in the squad, it seems logical to take a gamble on bringing him in.

At the very least, this should be a fairly affordable, short-term solution that could even boost their chances of gaining a place back in the Championship, so there is little down-side to making this approach.