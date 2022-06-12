“Shows the ambition” – Preston North End eye move for 29-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End are edging closer to bolstering the right wing back position with the services of Cyrus Christie on a free transfer, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon via Patreon.

The 29-year-old is a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Fulham, but has proved himself as a dependable player in the Championship in the last few seasons.

Ryan Lowe has switched to a three at the back formation since replacing Frankie McAvoy at Deepdale, and that should create a positive environment for Christie to slot into.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe that the Republic of Ireland international would be a smart addition for North End…

Justin Peach

Cyrus Christie has shown over the years that he’s a consistent wing-back capable of creating chances from wide areas which should make him a desirable signing for any side looking to push for the top six.

He’s been recruited for a number of sides chasing promotion as well, which shows that clubs see him as an important piece to their individual puzzle and that will be no different with Ryan Lowe’s side.

His system relies heavily on wing-backs and Cyrus Christie is one of the best in the league, so to get him in on a free transfer shows the ambition of the club and Lowe.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a very clever move by Preston if they are able to seal a deal for Christie this summer.

During his loan spell at Swansea last season, Christie managed to produce some assured defensive displays whilst he also offered an attacking threat in the Championship.

The Republic of Ireland international provided eight direct goal contributions for Swansea at this level and recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.86.

By replicating these performances in a Preston shirt, he could help potentially the club reach new heights in the 2022/23 campaign.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a very good signing for Preston.

Firstly, it’s an area of the pitch that North End need to strengthen, with a new right wing-back rightly a priority for Lowe in this window.

So, to bring in a player like Christie would be a no-brainer.

He is someone who knows what it takes to be successful at this level, having won a few promotions, and more importantly he is a very good player.

Christie can defend well, whilst he also offers a threat going forward as he has decent pace and has the energy to get up and down the flank.

When you throw in that he’s available on a free transfer, it’s really hard to pick any negatives with this potential deal.

So, if Preston can get it over the line, it will be a very good bit of business and Christie is likely to become an important player for Lowe’s side next season.