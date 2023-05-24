Barnsley head coach Michael Duff has issued his verdict on the wild celebrations from Sheffield Wednesday after their play-off semi-final win over Peterborough.

There were incredible scenes of celebration which ensued among Sheffield Wednesday players and supporters at Hillsborough last Thursday as the Owls booked their place at Wembley for the League One play-off final.

Wednesday produced a remarkable comeback across the semi-final tie with Peterborough, coming from fours goals down to eventually win on penalties.

Inevitably, there was pandemonium among the crowd, staff and players as they produced one of the most memorable comebacks in playoff history.

With one game left to play, and the most important game of all, many were questioning whether the celebrations were over the top.

Duff however disagrees with that notion, suggesting such celebrations were just given the circumstances.

Michael Duff issues verdict on Sheffield Wednesday celebrations

Duff will be doing everything he can to ensure those Wednesday celebrations are not repeated, but the scenes that ensued the semi-final win over Peterborough were justified according to the former Cheltenham Town manager.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Duff explained: "I understood it. 4-0 down and then taking a killer blow at the start of extra time and then they managed to go again.

"That shows what a crowd can do. I was watching players there who looked dead after 60 or 70 minutes. The energy came from the crowd and that's why they are so important."

It's a huge game for both sides this weekend not least because it's a Yorkshire derby and a chance for promotion back to the Championship.

Both crowds will be up for the game with Barnsley hoping to stifle Wednesday, and the crowd that awaits them at Wembley.

What are Barnsley's chances of winning promotion to the Championship?

Duff has proved plenty of doubters wrong this season and after a slow start to the League One campaign, the Tykes were fully deserving of their top six finish.

There was a small chance of an automatic push before a slight drop-off in form put paid to that, but to be as consistent as they have been will serve as confidence for Duff's side.

Couple that with the play-off final being a one-off game, it becomes incredibly difficult to separate the teams heading into the game.

That being said, Barnsley looked the more comfortable across the play-offs compared to that of Wednesday who made it hard work for themselves, something Duff will no doubt be keen to drill into his players before the game.