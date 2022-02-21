“Shows real ambition” – Nottingham Forest fan pundit reacts to latest news involving Brennan Johnson

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

In a bid to persuade Brennan Johnson to sign a new contract with Nottingham Forest, Reds owner Evangelos Marinakis held a meeting in London with the exciting 20-year-old, as per a report from Nottinghamshire Live.

Johnson has chipped in with four goals and five assists thus far this season, adapting to life in the Championship seamlessly.

Enjoying a productive loan spell with Lincoln City last time out, and helping the Imps to the League One play-off final, Johnson has gone up a gear and has emerged as one of the country’s finest talents.

Addressing Johnson’s progression with the Reds, and what the future may hold for him, FLW’s Nottingham Forest fan pundit Des Oldham said: “Personally, I’d love to see us keep Brennan Johnson. What does worry me, if we don’t get promoted, we might need a complete rebuild.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Nottingham Forest players play for now?

1 of 24 Ben Osborn Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Fulham Southampton

“So, this kind of intention from Marinakis trying to get a deal, not knowing what league we are going to be in next season, shows real ambition but also shows his commitment to supporting Steve Cooper, and almost rewarding the work he has done so far.

“It is an exciting proposition to have Johnson around the club for the next few seasons, I believe if we do and if we can build around him and the other better players, we got a real chance of getting back to the Premier League sooner rather than later.”

The verdict

Johnson is an exciting prospect at The City Ground, and his worth to Forest was proven during the January transfer window when the club rejected several hefty bids for the young winger.

The ceiling is extremely high for Johnson, and at this rate, the international stage is more than just a mere possibility.

A lot of young players can contribute with dazzling displays, however, Johnson is a player that matches this notion of shining with the ball at his feet, with final meaningful third contributions.

The 20-year-old is a Premier League star in the making, with England’s top-tier near not so far away, and Forest fans will be hoping that Johnson will ply his trade in the top-flight at The City Ground next season.