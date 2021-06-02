Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hull City

'Shows how much the owners care', 'Not happy about this' – Many Hull fans respond as transfer exit for 24-year-old is confirmed

Despite winning the League One title this past season, Hull City’s struggles to keep their best players have continued with the departure of Reece Burke.

The Tigers saw two crucial members of their squad depart midway through the 2019/20 campaign in Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki, which led to a collapse in form and Hull’s relegation from the Championship that season.

Fast forward a year later and despite getting back to the second tier at the first time of asking, it still hasn’t been enough to tempt Burke into sticking around.

The 24-year-old joined the Tigers in the summer of 2018 for a £1.5 million fee, with West Ham happy to cash in on the centre-back after going on several EFL loan stints.

A regular starter since he arrived at the KCOM Stadium, Burke finally started getting on the scoresheet in the 2020/21 season, netting five goals in all competitions and he was a key player next to young academy graduate Jacob Greaves all season.

But in what must have come as a surprise to many, Burke has turned down the chance to sign a new deal with Hull and has made the switch to next season’s league rivals Luton Town.

It does represent a move back closer to his London birthplace but in terms of club size it will be seen as a sideways step to many – the Hatters though are a progressive team having finished 12th in the Championship despite their small budget.

As you can imagine, Hull fans are disappointed at the loss of one of their more talented players and have been reacting to the news on Twitter.


