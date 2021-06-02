‘Shows how much the owners care’, ‘Not happy about this’ – Many Hull fans respond as transfer exit for 24-year-old is confirmed

Despite winning the League One title this past season, Hull City’s struggles to keep their best players have continued with the departure of Reece Burke.

The Tigers saw two crucial members of their squad depart midway through the 2019/20 campaign in Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki, which led to a collapse in form and Hull’s relegation from the Championship that season.

Fast forward a year later and despite getting back to the second tier at the first time of asking, it still hasn’t been enough to tempt Burke into sticking around.

The 24-year-old joined the Tigers in the summer of 2018 for a £1.5 million fee, with West Ham happy to cash in on the centre-back after going on several EFL loan stints.

A regular starter since he arrived at the KCOM Stadium, Burke finally started getting on the scoresheet in the 2020/21 season, netting five goals in all competitions and he was a key player next to young academy graduate Jacob Greaves all season.

Can you name the Hull City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Who received the most cards in 2020/21? George Honeyman Mallik Wilks Callum Elder George Long

But in what must have come as a surprise to many, Burke has turned down the chance to sign a new deal with Hull and has made the switch to next season’s league rivals Luton Town.

It does represent a move back closer to his London birthplace but in terms of club size it will be seen as a sideways step to many – the Hatters though are a progressive team having finished 12th in the Championship despite their small budget.

As you can imagine, Hull fans are disappointed at the loss of one of their more talented players and have been reacting to the news on Twitter.

Shows how much the owners care when Luton town are offering him a better contract than us, all the best Reece — Andrew Davies 🟠⚫️ (@AndrewDaviesHC) June 2, 2021

Shame a new deal couldn’t be agreed, but the club took the right stance if they didn’t feel the current terms offered value for money. We move on. — Fi(C)kle Bentos #InGrantWeTrust (@BentosTheEnigma) June 2, 2021

A shame, at 24 our longest standing first teamer who would only get better, arguably leaving for a competitor. Lets see who comes in. — David Wilson #ToriesOut #FBPPR #pressregulation (@CityHobo61) June 2, 2021

Experienced championship CB so it’s a loss, but we have a lot of good defenders coming through. Good luck Reece✌🏽 — hundredhcafc🎗 (@hundredhcafc) June 2, 2021

Yeah, bye. Next! — Mr Champions 🥇 (@HullCityMister) June 2, 2021

All these players leaving ? Can we have some good news Sad to see Burke go — Joemalco (@Joemalco1) June 2, 2021

All the best Reece — Ryan 🎗 (@RGreensides96) June 2, 2021

Still not happy about this. Purchased for £1.5m 2 seasons ago, and we released a 24-year-old on a free. But, we move on! #hcafc https://t.co/76snVnnnKG — Jarvo (@CityView1904) June 2, 2021

How far we have fallen, can’t compete with luton town for wages..🥶 https://t.co/gsHoUF38pp — George Millward (@GeorgeMillward0) June 2, 2021