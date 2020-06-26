Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hull City

‘Shows how much ambition we have’ – These Hull City fans aren’t impressed by club’s player announcement

Hull City have endured a tough couple of months and it is really starting to show, with frustration consistently bubbling away amongst their fans.  

In the last month, they’ve seen their captain and vice-captain opt to not extend their contracts in the short-term, with a number of other first-team players also leaving Grant McCann high and dry ahead of the Championship run-in.

In addition to that, McCann’s side slipped into the bottom-three last weekend on the back of defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Now, the club have confirmed a contract extension for Daniel Batty, which on the face of things is good news.

However, it is just a single year extension for the 22-year-old, which is aggravating the fans, who are now expecting the midfielder to walk away from the KCOM Stadium as a free agent next summer.

The annoyance amongst sections of the club’s fanbase was evident in the replies to the news surrounding Batty, which we take a closer look at here…


