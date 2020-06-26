Hull City
‘Shows how much ambition we have’ – These Hull City fans aren’t impressed by club’s player announcement
Hull City have endured a tough couple of months and it is really starting to show, with frustration consistently bubbling away amongst their fans.
In the last month, they’ve seen their captain and vice-captain opt to not extend their contracts in the short-term, with a number of other first-team players also leaving Grant McCann high and dry ahead of the Championship run-in.
In addition to that, McCann’s side slipped into the bottom-three last weekend on the back of defeat to Charlton Athletic.
Now, the club have confirmed a contract extension for Daniel Batty, which on the face of things is good news.
However, it is just a single year extension for the 22-year-old, which is aggravating the fans, who are now expecting the midfielder to walk away from the KCOM Stadium as a free agent next summer.
The annoyance amongst sections of the club’s fanbase was evident in the replies to the news surrounding Batty, which we take a closer look at here…
A one-year deal for him to leave next year on a free. Hardly ‘good’ news, given his age and potential sell on value. It’s not even being negative anymore, it’s just how it is. This has happened 100 times before
— Tom (@_journotom) June 26, 2020
5K a week on a 1 year deal….. shows how much ambition we have as a club…. absolutely pathetic, ALLAM OUT
— matty hayward (@MattyHC5) June 26, 2020
Nothing like a 22 year old getting a 1 year contract 🤢🤢
— James (@JamesMcc1994) June 26, 2020
A one year extension uno 💀
— Paul 🏴🇬🇧 (@HcafcPaul) June 26, 2020
Bet Daniel isn’t too happy about that
— Jim (@Deoxyribo87) June 26, 2020
I’m glad for him but it’s only a one year extension for a 22 year old but I suppose it’s better than what we are used to…..nothing #hcafc
— peter chapman (@pchapman24) June 26, 2020
Nice to see the club protecting its young homegrown players with a 1 year extension 😂😂
— Bill Robins (@BillRobins6) June 26, 2020
Poor lad.
— JSoley (@JSoleyy) June 26, 2020