The search for a new owner at West Bromwich Albion has been stepped up, reportedly.

According to the Daily Mail, current owner Guochuan Lai is now looking to sell before the end of the year, with the Baggies having held exploratory talks with parties from both the Middle East and the United States regarding a takeover worth £50 million.

The Daily Mail reveals that Lai's desire to sell by the end of 2023 is so that the club can avoid having to sell off further talent in the January transfer window in order to improve their financial situation.

In the summer, the club felt the need to cash in on central defender Dara O'Shea, for example, and there are concerns that should further players need to be sold, that the club could start heading towards the wrong end of the table.

What do West Brom supporters think about the latest takeover news?

"I think the reports, whilst they do have a positive element to them, and that positive element being that the current ownership are looking to sell up, but we sort of already knew that and it's not so much of a surprise." Matt told FLW.

"For me, it stinks of them being desperate, you know, trying to drum up interest and, for me, that's not a good thing, that's worrying.

"The more desperate we are, the more likely another con man might come along and hurt us, so I'm not taking any pleasure in seeing reports out there.

"I think a fit and proper takeover, by a fit and proper group, isn't done against the backdrop of media reports and rumours, so, I'm not taking many positives from it.

"If a good offer comes in, Lai will accept it, we knew that.

"It's a real shame from where I'm looking. If anything it just shows how desperate we are and that's not a good thing."

Our fan pundit is clear, then, that this latest development is a concerning one rather than something positive, showing the club's desperation to find a new buyer.