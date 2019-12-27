Connect with us

Luton Town

‘Shown your real potential’ – Plenty of Luton fans react to performance of 20-y/o against Fulham

Luton Town surrendered their lead on three occasions against Fulham yesterday afternoon as the Hatters drew 3-3 with the West London side at Kenilworth Road.

In what was a pulsating encounter, Luton will feel disappointed not to have taken all three points, as Fulham equalised for the third and final time in the 93rd minute courtesy of Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Luton had a flying start to the game, taking the lead with five minutes on the clock, as Kazenga LuaLua took advantage of a defensive mistake from Alfie Mawson to fire home.

Two further strikes from James Collins and Harry Cornick proved not to be enough for the win, with the result keeping the Hatters in the Championship relegation zone.

One player who showed his effort during the ninety minutes was on-loan Manchester City defender Luke Bolton, and here is what he had to say in response to the result:

Here are how the Luton Town fans reacted to Bolton’s post, as well as his performance at Kenilworth Road yesterday…


