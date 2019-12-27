‘Shown your real potential’ – Plenty of Luton fans react to performance of 20-y/o against Fulham

Luton Town surrendered their lead on three occasions against Fulham yesterday afternoon as the Hatters drew 3-3 with the West London side at Kenilworth Road.

In what was a pulsating encounter, Luton will feel disappointed not to have taken all three points, as Fulham equalised for the third and final time in the 93rd minute courtesy of Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Luton had a flying start to the game, taking the lead with five minutes on the clock, as Kazenga LuaLua took advantage of a defensive mistake from Alfie Mawson to fire home.

Two further strikes from James Collins and Harry Cornick proved not to be enough for the win, with the result keeping the Hatters in the Championship relegation zone.

One player who showed his effort during the ninety minutes was on-loan Manchester City defender Luke Bolton, and here is what he had to say in response to the result:

Frustrating result in the end but quality performance from the boys today! #COYH pic.twitter.com/76RC0N2X4C — Luke Bolton (@lukebolton07) December 26, 2019

Here are how the Luton Town fans reacted to Bolton’s post, as well as his performance at Kenilworth Road yesterday…

Keep up the hard work. You’ve come up against some quality attackers in the last 3 games & yet shown your real potential & will continue to develop 👊🏻 — Kev Lennon (@kevlennon1) December 26, 2019

You lads did us proud against a multi million pound team, everyone got stuck in, that’s what I want to see more of Luton Town 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👍 — 🎄Disco-Stu🎄 (@Sonic_Sinclair) December 26, 2019

Keep your heads up. We are Luton Town and we’ve been kicked harder than this in our history!! I will support you boys no matter what. See you Sunday, let’s get 3points then 🙂 — Allison Fox (@comeonhatters) December 27, 2019

You had no reason to hold your hands up at the end… the effort is clear. We’d of all taken a point before kick off. — Ben (@benswann8) December 26, 2019

Respect for showing your appreciation to the fans and holding your hands up as after reading your piece in the programme I know you’d be hard on yourself on today’s performance but you played well at times and are becoming more confident in the side and on the ball in the RB role — Liam Rowlands (@liamrowlands94) December 26, 2019

Top effort that, Luke. Keep those levels of performance up and we’ll start getting the rub of the green soon. Some very winnable games coming up. KTF #COYH — Andy Gill (@andygill76) December 27, 2019

Three decent performances in a row. — Alastair Warren (@alywarren7) December 26, 2019