‘Shown no loyalty’, ‘Gutted’ – These Charlton Athletic fans react as transfer confirmed

Stoke City have completed the signing of Alfie Doughty from Charlton Athletic on a permanent transfer.

📝 Alfie Doughty has joined @stokecity on a permanent deal. Bowyer: "We’re sad to see him go but it is a good deal for us as a football club and for Alfie too." 👉 https://t.co/iCiPv1lrkB #cafc pic.twitter.com/dUfLChAtCP — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) January 22, 2021

The talented 21-year-old has missed much of the season with an injury, but his performances in the previous campaign caught the eye of plenty of clubs.

And, with Doughty’s contract up in the summer, a move this month seemed inevitable, and the Addicks confirmed that the left-sider has now signed for Stoke City.

Given the circumstances surrounding his contract, with the player refusing the offers that were put to him from Charlton in the past, it’s fair to say that this is a move that has divided opinion.

Some feel the youngster should’ve shown more loyalty to the club that gave him his big opportunity in the game, whereas others acknowledge he is making a step up to the Championship, which will be tough to turn down.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Of course I wish alfie all the best but it is frustrating that we give these youngsters their chance and they are off at the first opportunity. Let's hope he's not another who just ends up warming the bench in the championship as per Phillips, Taylor and Bonne #cafc — soverncomfort 🔴⚪ (@soverncomfort) January 22, 2021

Gutted, our best player in years — Adam Woodsford (@adamwoodsford94) January 22, 2021

Good luck to him. But he’s shown no loyalty to the club and taken the money at the first opportunity – guess it’s the Millwall in him — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) January 22, 2021

Hopefully the last of the mad belgian pocket money contracts to young players. Hopefully the last time a young player runs off the second his agent gets a whiff of a pay out…won’t hold my breath. Good luck Alfie – sad to see you go. — Matt Taylor 🇩🇰 (@llezx3addick) January 22, 2021

Think He should have stayed a bit longer .. can’t blame Him if He is getting big wages .. I’d do the same .. especially since apparently He is a wall fan. Shame about his agent just thinking about the cash just like with Phillips — Steve Montgomery (@mr_moany) January 22, 2021

Disappointed with him leaving, from nowhere to us & left at the first opportunity. Ban his agent from the club, that’s him & Phillips now! — Richie (@richhill68) January 22, 2021

Didn’t really have much choice given this horrendous tinpot salary cap, good luck Alfie. — MikeY 🔴⚪️ (@mikecafc) January 22, 2021