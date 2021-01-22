Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Shown no loyalty’, ‘Gutted’ – These Charlton Athletic fans react as transfer confirmed

Stoke City have completed the signing of Alfie Doughty from Charlton Athletic on a permanent transfer.

The talented 21-year-old has missed much of the season with an injury, but his performances in the previous campaign caught the eye of plenty of clubs.

And, with Doughty’s contract up in the summer, a move this month seemed inevitable, and the Addicks confirmed that the left-sider has now signed for Stoke City.

Given the circumstances surrounding his contract, with the player refusing the offers that were put to him from Charlton in the past, it’s fair to say that this is a move that has divided opinion.

Some feel the youngster should’ve shown more loyalty to the club that gave him his big opportunity in the game, whereas others acknowledge he is making a step up to the Championship, which will be tough to turn down.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


