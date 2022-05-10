“Shown he is Premier League ready” – AFC Bournemouth ready to offer PL football to Manchester City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

AFC Bournemouth are said to be ready to offer Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu Premier League football next season.

According to The Times, Bazunu has told Manchester City that he wants regular first team football next campaign, and the Cherries are one of the clubs, along with Southampton, reported to be keen on the Irish international.

It is not said whether the move would be a loan deal, or a permanent one, however, given Bazunu’s talent, you would think Manchester City would be reluctant to allow him to leave permanently.

Bazunu has spent the season on loan at Portsmouth where he impressed greatly, keeping 16 clean sheets in 44 League One appearances.

With that said, we asked three of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on a potential Bazunu move to AFC Bournemouth this summer.

Declan Harte

Bazunu already has plenty of experience replacing Mark Travers in a side, having taken his place in the Ireland national team when only 19-years old.

The Man City youngster has performed much better for Stephen Kenny’s side than Travers, which does indicate he is more ready to take the mantle as the Cherries number one choice between the sticks

Bazunu is a top goalkeeper and has shown he is Premier League ready.

The Irishman is more than capable of stepping up, having played brilliantly for Portsmouth in League One this season.

However, Bournemouth are not in desperate need of a new goalkeeper and will face stiff competition for his signature this summer.

Joshua Cole

This could turn out to be a shrewd move by Bournemouth if they are able to secure the services of Bazunu as the goalkeeper was a stand-out performer in the third-tier for Portsmouth last season.

During his time at Fratton Park, the shot-stopper kept 16 clean sheets in League One and only made two errors which directly led to goals in 44 appearances.

Whereas Mark Travers did also manage to deliver the goods during the 2021/22 campaign, Bazunu could provide some competition for the Cherries shot-stopper next summer if he makes this switch.

By quickly adapting to life at the Vitality Stadium, there is no reason why Bazunu cannot go on to excel in the top-flight under the guidance of Parker.

Carla Devine

Gavin Bazunu has done well this season having played regularly keeping 16 clean sheets in 44 appearances which is a good return for the season.

Bournemouth need a goalkeeper for next season and it’s understandable why they are choosing to look at younger options such as 20-year-old Bazunu as it means there is time for the young player to be shaped how they want and gives the signing longevity.

However, you’ve got to question whether he will be ready for the step up to Premier League football. Although he has done well this season, that has been in League One and the Premier League is a drastic change.

Furthermore, Bournemouth will be looking to solidify their Premier League spot next season and therefore it may make more sense to go with a more experienced goalkeeper at that level.