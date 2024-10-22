This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Wrexham AFC's excellent return to the third tier continued on Saturday, as they ran out 1-0 winners away to Rotherham United at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Paul Mullin's strike after just 16 seconds was enough to hand Phil Parkinson's side their seventh win of the season, strengthening their grip on second place in the League One table after 11 matches.

Those around the Red Dragons do have a game in hand, but another home success on Tuesday evening could prove to be a statement in the battle for promotion as Huddersfield Town visit STōK Cae Ras.

Michael Duff has struggled to get consistent results out of his Terriers team since taking over the job in the summer, but two wins in two following a four-match losing streak has seen the West Yorkshire-based club enter the play-off places.

With Huddersfield starting to find their feet, Parkinson will need to set up his side perfectly to stand a chance of keeping the points in Wales on Tuesday, as Wrexham look to pile the pressure on Birmingham City.

Parkinson told to make one change to the midfield against Huddersfield

While it has been an excellent opening two months for the Red Dragons, the coming run of fixtures may take its toll on squads up and down the EFL as midweek fixtures start to become a regular occurrence.

Keeping players fit will be crucial to their promotion credentials, and those who come off the bench in prior games may be able to push themselves into contention for a place in the starting XI in the next game.

Parkinson may be forced into this decision against Huddersfield, according to Football League World's Wrexham Fan Pundit, Liam Grice, who believes one change should be made from the team that beat Rotherham 1-0 on Saturday.

He told FLW: "I was quite happy with our defensive performance on Saturday, so from that aspect I wouldn't really want to change anything.

"I think with the front two, Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer will probably have to be the way we go for the future unless Mo Faal starts to put some form together."

Liam continued: "However, in the midfield, I think Ollie Rathbone showed what he could do when he came onto the pitch for Andy Cannon, so I'd be looking to maybe implement him from the off.

"Elliot Lee was fine again, and I think George Dobson is probably a mainstay in that midfield, so really the only change I'd make for the midweek fixture would be Ollie Rathbone for Andy Cannon."

Rathbone has found appearances hard to come by

Since signing for Wrexham for over £300,000 in the summer, Rathbone has struggled for minutes in League One, and has instead been forced to watch on from the sidelines.

In the Red Dragons' first 11 league games, the 28-year-old has made just six appearances, starting only twice. But, his performance against Rotherham on Saturday was excellent, and he showed against his former side in a 30-minute cameo what he can bring to his new team.

Rathbone outshone his fellow midfielders after coming off the bench, winning all three of his tackles, completing 71% of his passes while also coming out on top in five of his eight duels, as per FotMob.

Ollie Rathbone Stats vs Rotherham United (FotMob) Minutes Played 28 FotMob Rating 7.2 xG 0.05 Pass Accuracy 71% Touches (In Opposition Box) 30 (5) Tackles Won 100% Duels Won 80% Aerial Duels Won 33% Recoveries 5

Wrexham's number 20 proved why the money was spent to bring him to the club, looking extremely calm and collected whenever the ball landed at his feet.

With the technical ability of Huddersfield's midfielders, Rathbone could be the perfect player to counteract them, while also giving Cannon some much-needed rest after starting in eight of the team's matches in League One so far this season.