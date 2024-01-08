Highlights Newcastle's 3-0 win over Sunderland in the FA Cup showcased a clear "gulf in class" between the two teams.

Former manager Steve Bruce believes that current boss Eddie Howe will bounce back from Newcastle's recent struggles.

Bruce's managerial records at Sunderland and Newcastle are nearly identical, with a 29% win rate at both clubs.

Newcastle fans are still reigning in the derby day bragging rights over local rivals Sunderland after ousting them 3-0 at the Stadium of Light in Saturday's FA Cup clash - and Steve Bruce has labelled the result 'a comfortable win'.

The former Magpies and Black Cats manager has been out of a job for over a year now following his appointment at West Bromwich Albion, where he was sacked in October 2022 after a horror run of results left the Baggies bottom of the Championship table - allowing Carlos Corberan to come in and steady the ship.

Bruce will have been watching the Tyne-Wear derby with intent having managed both sides in his long managerial career, and with Newcastle taking the spoils in a 3-0 win, it's joy on Tyneside for the time being after their 12-year run without a win in the derby came to an end. And Bruce has doubled down on his verdict by stating that there was an evident 'gulf in class' between the two sides at the weekend.

Steve Bruce's verdict

Speaking to Sky Sports on Monday after the game, the former manager of both sides admitted that there was a real 'gulf in class' between Newcastle and Sunderland at the Stadium of Light as the Magpies ran riot on Wearside at the weekend.

Bruce said: "At the end of the day, it just showed you the gulf, didn’t it. There was a gulf in class. It was a really comfortable derby win.

“Over the weekend, the great thing of the FA Cup is looking for that shock, where is the shock going to come from? The lowest-ranked club Maidstone probably pulled off the biggest shock of the weekend.

“But I just thought Newcastle were too good, too strong for Sunderland all over the pitch.”

Steve Bruce on Eddie Howe

Of course, current Magpies boss Eddie Howe took over from Bruce in October 2021, with the former Bournemouth man being trusted with a huge warchest in his first transfer window that saw the likes of Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn join the club to propel them up the table.

It's been a tough few weeks for Newcastle having been dumped out of the Champions League, Carabao Cup and slump down the Premier League table, but Bruce has backed his successor to get back to his best.

He continued: “Did Eddie need a win? Well, there’s another one. He’s the constant of all the great things they’ve done but they’ve had a bad 6-8 weeks - these things happen at the top level.

“I thought they were back to their best, they’ve had a few injuries and defenders back - they need their big players fit, and when they are all fit I think they’re fine.”

Steve Bruce's Sunderland and Newcastle records compared

One of the only managers to cross the Tyne-Wear divide, Bruce has spent a combined 195 games at Sunderland and Newcastle, with his tenures being almost identical at 98 games for the Black Cats and 97 for the Magpies.

In fact, had Bruce won just one more game at St. James’ Park before departing to make way for Howe, the records would have been exactly the same - with roughly a 29 per cent win rate in charge of both clubs.