West Bromwich Albion’s fantastic start to the season continued last weekend as they beat Plymouth Argyle 1-0 to remain at the top of the Championship.

After suffering play-off heartbreak last season, Carlos Corberan oversaw a busy summer window that included a high turnover of players. Therefore, many observers didn’t know what to expect from Albion in the current campaign.

However, the early signs have been positive, with the Baggies looking like a strong and settled side.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 1 West Brom 6 8 16 2 Sunderland 6 9 15 3 Burnley 6 9 13 4 Blackburn 6 6 12 5 Sheffield United 6 6 12 6 Leeds 6 5 11

One potential area of concern for Albion this season was central midfield, as the influential Okay Yokuslu left, with Ousmane Diakite and Uros Racic brought in to help fill that void.

It was the latter who started against Plymouth due to Jayson Molumby’s absence, and Racic showed that he has a lot to offer, as he put in a good all-round performance.

The Serbian brings a real physicality with his height and strength, but he also displayed his quality on the ball, as a brilliant cross allowed Josh Maja to tap home for the only goal of the game.

Uros Racic West Brom’s future

When Albion completed a loan deal for the Sassuolo man, it was reported that they didn’t include an option or an obligation to buy.

So, if they do want to secure the midfielder on a long-term basis, they will need to agree a fee with the Italian side, and it’s certain to be something Albion assesses over the coming weeks and months.

And, speaking to FLW, fan pundit Callum explained how he has been pleased with Racic’s contribution so far, although he felt it was too soon to say whether they should explore a permanent deal.

He said: “He has been impressing the fans. He offered a goal threat against Swansea, and he nearly scored with his first touch in an Albion shirt.

“He started against Plymouth, and showed his quality with a great ball to Maja for the goal. The early signs show we have really good midfield depth, with Racic and Diakite to come in.

“Whether or not we go for him on a permanent basis remains to be seen, as he’s not exactly a young player who we have previously signed as part of the model at the club.

“It may have been a market opportunity, where we saw him as someone who could bring some steel to midfield after losing Yokuslu. If we can get him for this season, great. If he can help us get promoted, even better.

“But, if he is available, we’d have to consider it if he keeps up this good form.”

West Brom will be concentrating on promotion push

As mentioned, everything is quite settled for Albion right now, so Corberan will just be focused on football, and it’s down to the players to show they deserve to be playing.

It’s not only the results that have been excellent this season, but the side look very complete, as they’re solid defensively as a unit, and they carry a real threat in attack, and Maja is looking like he could be the prolific scorer the Baggies have been after.

But, we know there’s a long way to go, and Corberan will be working every day to ensure the standards don’t drop.

West Brom are back in action this weekend when they face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.