As the 2023 Women's World Cup kicks off, the excitement is reaching its peak, with fans all around the globe eagerly supporting their favorite teams. Among the 13 nations participating in the tournament, none can match the indomitable spirit of the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT). Nike, the official kit sponsor of the Women's World Cup, has unleashed a stunning collection that celebrates the prowess and achievements of the USWNT while also championing the rise of women's football. Get ready to showcase your love for the sport and your pride for Team USA with Nike's exclusive Women's World Cup kit!

The Art of Expression: Abstract Expressionism Meets Athletic Fashion

The USA National Team Collection by Nike is a masterpiece in itself. Drawing inspiration from the abstract expressionism art movement in New York in the 1940s, the jerseys feature a bespoke drip paint technique pattern. Just like every artist signs their painting, each jersey carries a unique signature, hand-painted with ink on paper, symbolizing the diverse and united spirit of the USWNT. Wear this iconic kit to express your passion for football and support the team that has redefined the sport.

A Tribute to Champions: Four-Time World Cup Winners

The USWNT has a rich history and is widely recognized as one of the most successful teams in women's football. With four World Cup victories in 1991, 1999, 2015, and 2019, they have become a symbol of excellence and perseverance. The USA's inner pride mark on the kit proudly celebrates these four momentous triumphs, reminding us all of the team's unparalleled achievements and their journey to greatness. By wearing the official Nike kit, you embody the legacy of champions and become an integral part of the team's success.

Performance Meets Sustainability: Leading the Way for Change

Nike's commitment to sustainability shines through in the design of the 2023 Women's National Team Collection. The kits are made from 100% recycled polyester derived from discarded plastic bottles, reducing waste and promoting a cleaner environment. By choosing to wear these eco-conscious jerseys, you not only show your dedication to the sport but also contribute to a more sustainable future for our planet. Join the USWNT and Nike in leading the way for positive change both on and off the pitch.

Tailored for Women, by Women: Empower Your Game with Cutting-Edge Innovation

Nike has invested heavily in women-specific innovation, ensuring that the kits cater to the unique needs of female athletes. The material has been meticulously engineered to provide precise mobility, reinforcement, breathability, and venting, enabling players to perform at their best. The jerseys feature a new side panel for increased stretch and improved movement, while the neckline offers options for personalized comfort. By donning these high-performance kits, you empower yourself to take on the world, just like the fierce women of the USWNT.

Beyond the Pitch: Embrace the Entire Women's World Cup Collection

The Nike 2023 Women's World Cup Collection doesn't stop at jerseys alone. Embrace the entire range of apparel that covers all aspects of an athlete's journey, from training to travel, with a variety of Nike performance and lifestyle options. Whether you're looking for comfortable training gear or stylish lifestyle wear to proudly represent your team off the pitch, Nike has you covered.

Support Team USA With These Jerseys

Megan Rapinoe USWNT Photo

Costs $35

Classic-fit T-shirt for casual comfort

Showcases a photo graphic of Megan Rapinoe

Displays team pride and captures the squad's spirit

Made of 100% cotton for softness

Machine washable for easy care

Available in white color

USMNT 2023 Match Home

Priced at $170

Part of the Match collection offering authentic design details

Equipped with lightweight, quick-drying technology

Features a body-mapped, data-driven pattern for optimal breathability

Provides airflow and moisture-wicking technology where needed most

Comes with a computer-generated cross-knit pattern for enhanced mobility

Made with innovative materials and construction methods for freedom of movement

Uses Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology for moisture management

Offers an authentic design identical to the pros' field wear

Made of 100% polyester for durability

Available in White/Metallic Gold color

Alex Morgan USWNT 2023 Stadium Home

Priced at $130

Replica details from the on-field kit included

Sweat-wicking fabric for comfort during international competitions

Ventilated mesh paneling for a lightweight, breathable fit

Features breathable fabric with Nike Dri-FIT technology

Designed to move sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation

Helps keep you dry and comfortable

Replica design modeled after pro field wear

Made from 100% polyester

Available in white color

Own Your Moment: Get Your Official Nike Kit Today!

The time is now to showcase your unwavering support for the U.S. Women's National Team during the 2023 Women's World Cup. By purchasing an official Nike kit, you become an integral part of the team, fueling their passion, determination, and drive to succeed on the grandest stage of women's football. As the tournament unfolds, let the world witness your commitment to the beautiful game and your love for Team USA.

Don't miss the chance to be part of history and show your support for the USWNT. The full Nike USA collection is available for purchase on the official Nike website. Join us in celebrating the Women's World Cup and expressing your love for the sport with Nike's extraordinary collection. Be part of the global movement to empower women's football and unite as one in support of the USWNT. Get your official Nike kit today, and show the world that you are proud to stand behind Team USA!