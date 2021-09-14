‘Show us the real team’, ‘Happy with that’ – These Derby County fans react as changes made for West Brom game

Derby County take on league leaders West Brom tonight looking for their second league win of the season.

Here's tonight's team! 📋 Dylan Williams makes his first league start the day after turning 18, with Jason Knight also in from the off! 🐏#DCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) September 14, 2021

It’s clearly going to be a tough ask for Wayne Rooney’s side, who are looking to end Albion’s unbeaten start to the campaign.

With the Rams heading to The Hawthorns on the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City, it’s perhaps not a surprise to see Rooney has made changes for this game.

Dylan Williams, Kamil Jozwiak and Jason Knight have come into the XI, with Ravel Morrison and Tom Lawrence among those to drop to the bench.

Leaving out those two in particular has divided opinion among the support, along with the decision to throw Williams in considering he has just turned 18 and is very inexperienced.

However, it does at least mean that Rooney has options from the bench if he needs to change the game late on.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…

Show us the real team now lads — Lewis (@lewis20015) September 14, 2021

Happy with that..nice to see some good options in the bench 🐏🐏 #dcfcfans — Ross O'Byrne (@noles1982) September 14, 2021

Another Cardiff game that backfired last season — Brett Mooney (@mooneyb2001) September 14, 2021

Why o why are we benching 2 of our best players..looks like we set up fir an onslaught from the baggies ..God help us .. — mickymoo dcfc (@michaelbates8) September 14, 2021

Well will be fun on here tonight if this goes south. Come on you 🐏 — Spen🐏 (@MarkSpendlove) September 14, 2021

Davies should be permanent captain. That’s about the only logic I can see in this team. We’re gonna get smoked 🤦🏻‍♂️ — KC Flanagan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🎭🐏🇪🇺💙✊🏽 (@KCFlanagan) September 14, 2021

I think Ravel and Lawrence has been dropped because they keep picking up little niggles during the previous games. That’s my only logic — Joe Ward (@Wxrdyy16) September 14, 2021