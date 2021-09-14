Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Show us the real team’, ‘Happy with that’ – These Derby County fans react as changes made for West Brom game

Published

9 mins ago

on

Derby County take on league leaders West Brom tonight looking for their second league win of the season.

It’s clearly going to be a tough ask for Wayne Rooney’s side, who are looking to end Albion’s unbeaten start to the campaign.

With the Rams heading to The Hawthorns on the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City, it’s perhaps not a surprise to see Rooney has made changes for this game.

Dylan Williams, Kamil Jozwiak and Jason Knight have come into the XI, with Ravel Morrison and Tom Lawrence among those to drop to the bench.

Leaving out those two in particular has divided opinion among the support, along with the decision to throw Williams in considering he has just turned 18 and is very inexperienced.

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24

In what year were the Rams founded?

However, it does at least mean that Rooney has options from the bench if he needs to change the game late on.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Show us the real team’, ‘Happy with that’ – These Derby County fans react as changes made for West Brom game

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: