‘Show us some respect’, ‘Enough games’ – Many Charlton fans frustrated following latest Thomas Sandgaard update

Prospective Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has called for supporters to show their support to his takeover effort after an interim injunction against the sale of the club was granted today, which has drawn a frustrated response from many fans of the club.

The Danish businessman has been outspoken about his desire to become Charlton’s next owner and is understood to have been in advanced talks with Panoramic Magic, the club’s current majority shareholder, over a takeover deal.

However, as per London News Online, the Court of Appeals granted an injunction today meaning the sale of the club is not possible until Paul Elliott, whose takeover was rejected by the EFL earlier this summer, has his case heard in November.

That appears to have put Sandgaard’s deal for the club at risk and the prospective Addicks owner took to Twitter following the result to call for fans to show their support of his takeover.

If you still want me, @SandgaardThomas, as the owner please change your profile picture to the Charlton logo to show your support #SeaOfRed — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) September 17, 2020

Charlton have had more than their fair share of outspoken owners in the past and while Sandgaard has reiterated his intent to complete a takeover, it appears his request has proven something of a concern.

In fact, many Addicks fans have taken to Twitter to voice their frustrations.

Read their reaction here:

I am behind you but at first you were confident of having it done by Tuesday, then it was Wednesday now its somepoint this week. Enough games,I will do whatever you ask but not until we as @CAFCofficial fans see action. While we are all changing profile pictures our club is dying — Anthony Green (@AntTheAddick) September 17, 2020

Turning in to some sort of game I see #cafc https://t.co/5HPb8626UL — El (@CAFCel94) September 17, 2020

Is this some joke or something 😂 https://t.co/Ybeg7zgDBt — Perce (@DOM190502) September 17, 2020

Move along everyone – no gimmicks or ego trips to be seen here… #cafc https://t.co/7JN0bYdf1a — Mick Collins (@MickPCollins) September 17, 2020

I actually changed it for two minutes but then thought no, I want him to buy the club but I'm not going to be his play thing. We've done the #cheerforcharlton tweets, we've been patient but you need to show us some respect and start showing us progress. https://t.co/m5XYOcvX8h — Lee Fender #CheerForCharlton (@LeeFender4) September 17, 2020

Worst news possible today! Stop with the twitter riddles and show us you’re genuine. https://t.co/v5d6tV8jLf — Dan Bygrave (@BygraveDan) September 17, 2020

This isn’t ultimate team. This isn’t a game. This is a club with years of history, a club that many depend on. Change a profile picture? We need answers, quick. #cafc https://t.co/UViHdlZGBW — Jack Haines (@Jackhaines_) September 17, 2020

Rather you just get the deal done, fed up of all these gimmicks #cafc https://t.co/7gEOMer9aS — Scott (@Scotty__91) September 17, 2020