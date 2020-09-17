Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

‘Show us some respect’, ‘Enough games’ – Many Charlton fans frustrated following latest Thomas Sandgaard update

Published

9 mins ago

on

Prospective Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has called for supporters to show their support to his takeover effort after an interim injunction against the sale of the club was granted today, which has drawn a frustrated response from many fans of the club.

The Danish businessman has been outspoken about his desire to become Charlton’s next owner and is understood to have been in advanced talks with Panoramic Magic, the club’s current majority shareholder, over a takeover deal.

However, as per London News Online, the Court of Appeals granted an injunction today meaning the sale of the club is not possible until Paul Elliott, whose takeover was rejected by the EFL earlier this summer, has his case heard in November.

That appears to have put Sandgaard’s deal for the club at risk and the prospective Addicks owner took to Twitter following the result to call for fans to show their support of his takeover.

Charlton have had more than their fair share of outspoken owners in the past and while Sandgaard has reiterated his intent to complete a takeover, it appears his request has proven something of a concern.

6 of these Charlton Athletic facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12

Luke Young is Charlton’s most capped England international – True or false?

In fact, many Addicks fans have taken to Twitter to voice their frustrations.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Show us some respect’, ‘Enough games’ – Many Charlton fans frustrated following latest Thomas Sandgaard update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: