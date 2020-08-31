‘Show them what you can do’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to message from former star

Queens Park Rangers sold Eberechi Eze to Crystal Palace last week, and the player has recently said thank you to the club through social media.

Eze was one of the best players in the division and constantly used his dribbling skills to his advantage as he glided past defenders almost effortlessly.

As well as this he had a knack for goal, and managed to score 14 in the league campaign last year as he caught the eye of a number of top clubs.

Now, he’ll be aiming to do the same in the Premier League and under Roy Hodgson as he hopes to keep improving and fulfil his potential.

He was a fan favourite at the R’s and he’s recently posted on social media his thanks to the club which has generated a lot of reaction from the QPR fanbase.

Here’s how all of the QPR supporters reacted to his post saying thank you to the club for everything…

Thank you Ebere! Best of luck in the future! 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ — David Hadley (@hadders112) August 30, 2020

All the best! Welcome back if it doesn’t all work out 🤪 straight in my fantasy team too 👊🏻 — Mark (@coxm62) August 30, 2020

go smash the prem 💙 — Liam ✍🏼 (@LiamQPRFC_) August 30, 2020

Thank you @EbereEze10. You’re a perfect example for young kids to never give up and to believe in yourself. Wish you every success. You R’s! — Lee Hall (@hallee14) August 31, 2020

Go absolutely cause a madness in the Prem Ebs, gonna be rooting for you my guy! Thank you for the incredible performances 🔵⚪️🙏🏻 — daniel (@danielpearson__) August 30, 2020

Thank you Ebere for the last 4 years in the blue & white hoops. You have grown into a fantastic player. Go and shine in the premier league and show them what you can do. #EZE #QPR — Dave West (@foresthoop) August 31, 2020

Thanks you mate… for all the effort and class you showed. Hate to see you go but you are better than us and deserve the Premiership. Good luck mate, we'll miss you but we'll follow & back you ✌🏽👍🏽 — The special One (@talkingblueman) August 31, 2020