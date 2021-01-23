‘Show some passion’, ‘Dinosaur’ – Key Nottingham Forest figure comes in for criticism after heavy defeat

Nottingham Forest fell to an embarrassing 5-1 defeat against Swansea City in the fourth round of the FA Cup this afternoon.

Boss Chris Hughton made wholesale changes for the game, however it was still a very experienced Reds XI that took to the pitch. And, they were also up against a rotated Swansea outfit.

Despite that, Forest were second best from the first whistle, with Liam Cullen and Matt Grimes putting the hosts 2-0 up at the break.

Anthony Knockaert put Hughton’s pulled one back, but Grimes and Cullen netted again before Oliver Cooper rounded off a humiliating victory for Swansea.

Even though Forest had improved significantly in the league in the past month, this result understandably angered the fans, and it prompted a lot of debate about the manager, with a small number calling for Hughton to go.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the ex-Brighton boss from Twitter…

#NFFC how many games are we gonna let Hughton stand there looking clueless on the sideline while we are getting hammered on the pitch? He needs to go, I'm sorry, but he just does. No idea — Andy (@andrew_allcock) January 23, 2021

Chris Hughton post match – “I’m pleased with the application & effort” #NFFC Blokes more of a dinosaur than MoN — Kieran Gaughan (@KieranGaughan) January 23, 2021

Hughton is clueless. Needs sacking #nffc — Tom Smith (@TomSmithLar) January 23, 2021

Hughton out.

Cook in. Get it done. #nffc — Shaun (@EtherealLasagna) January 23, 2021

Play like this in the next few games and I can't see Hughton being here by the end of Feb #NFFC — Matt (@False_Alarm_) January 23, 2021

Today’s result isn’t because of Chris Hughton, he’ll have learnt a lot today. #nffc https://t.co/0Xx4MfFb2Y — BenWhitemanPropaganda (@alex_sharp_) January 23, 2021

Desperate for Hughton to come out and roast the team. It’s another embarrassment in an already embarrassing season…..he needs to show some passion, fire, reluctance to accept these kind of results….#NFFC — Antony Dear (@AntDear2010) January 23, 2021