Nottingham Forest

‘Show some passion’, ‘Dinosaur’ – Key Nottingham Forest figure comes in for criticism after heavy defeat

Published

15 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest fell to an embarrassing 5-1 defeat against Swansea City in the fourth round of the FA Cup this afternoon.

Boss Chris Hughton made wholesale changes for the game, however it was still a very experienced Reds XI that took to the pitch. And, they were also up against a rotated Swansea outfit.

Despite that, Forest were second best from the first whistle, with Liam Cullen and Matt Grimes putting the hosts 2-0 up at the break.

Anthony Knockaert put Hughton’s pulled one back, but Grimes and Cullen netted again before Oliver Cooper rounded off a humiliating victory for Swansea.

Even though Forest had improved significantly in the league in the past month, this result understandably angered the fans, and it prompted a lot of debate about the manager, with a small number calling for Hughton to go.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the ex-Brighton boss from Twitter…


