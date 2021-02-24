Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Show some ambition’ – Many Colchester United fans react to club announcement

Published

8 mins ago

on

Colchester United have confirmed the departure of manager Steve Ball.

Having been John McGreal’s assistant manager for the previous four seasons, Ball was appointed as head coach in July following the U’s play-off defeat to Exeter City.

Ball had previously managed in the Non-League with both Leiston and Maldon & Tiptree, but Colchester was his first EFL job of his managerial career.

However, Colchester’s defeat to the Grecian’s on Tuesday evening marked their 12th league match without winning, leaving the Essex outfit just two places and nine points above the bottom-two, turned out to be the final straw for Ball.
He managed to lead the U’s to just eight victories from his 34 games in charge in all competitions, but has paid the price for a lacklusture campaign – with the club making the announcement a little more than one hour after last night’s loss.

The U’s failed to comment on a potential replacement for Ball, nor who might be in charge for their League Two visit to Forest Green Rovers this coming Saturday.

In statement on their club website, Colchester said: “The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Here’s how Colchester fans have been reacting on Twitter to Ball’s departure:


