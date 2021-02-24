‘Show some ambition’ – Many Colchester United fans react to club announcement

Colchester United have confirmed the departure of manager Steve Ball.

Having been John McGreal’s assistant manager for the previous four seasons, Ball was appointed as head coach in July following the U’s play-off defeat to Exeter City.

Ball had previously managed in the Non-League with both Leiston and Maldon & Tiptree, but Colchester was his first EFL job of his managerial career.

However, Colchester’s defeat to the Grecian’s on Tuesday evening marked their 12th league match without winning, leaving the Essex outfit just two places and nine points above the bottom-two, turned out to be the final straw for Ball.

He managed to lead the U’s to just eight victories from his 34 games in charge in all competitions, but has paid the price for a lacklusture campaign – with the club making the announcement a little more than one hour after last night’s loss.

The U’s failed to comment on a potential replacement for Ball, nor who might be in charge for their League Two visit to Forest Green Rovers this coming Saturday.

In statement on their club website, Colchester said: “The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Here’s how Colchester fans have been reacting on Twitter to Ball’s departure:

Cowley brothers for me even just as a stop gap. If it has to be internal-ish Brown or Watson but prefer not. — Rob Ross (@robbierossini) February 23, 2021

Good luck Steve Ball I am sure you gave of your best but that wasn’t enough. Now Robbie C do us all a favour and walk away too! — Chris Adams (@ChrisAd71317281) February 23, 2021

Thank god.. please now please get someone outside of the club with experience in — Sunday league keeper (@jgrantham18) February 23, 2021

Getting rid of Ball will be pointless if we are just going to get another puppet in to implement the 'Philosophy' the whole structure is rotten and has slowly choked everything that was good out of this club. — john munson (@JohnMunson_) February 24, 2021

Good riddance need humes and de Souza to go as well because the system does not work — adamwalker cufc (@adamwalkercufc) February 23, 2021

That job is a poisoned chalice and I feel for anyone taking it. Work for the club for years successfully then take head coaches job then that’s it. — 💙Shelley moules (@SonicUtd) February 24, 2021

Correct decision but I"m concerned with who the replacement will be. Humes NO, Mullins NO, De Souza NO but I guess it will be one of those as cheap option and happy to continue this so called philosophy. Interesting times — Stephen Pears (@Pearsey1970) February 23, 2021

Finally, maybe Robbie does care after all – just needed to act more promptly — jack ladbrook (@jladbrook6) February 23, 2021

Wholesale change needed. How can u have a previously sidelined manager as director of football. He needs to go Robbie please — John Batts (@colujohn1980) February 23, 2021

It was never destined to end well. Should have got a fresh man in from outside the club at the start of the season.

Let's hope the U's can be inspired by a new face from OUTSIDE the club — Glennyboy (@GlenWorrell) February 24, 2021

Show some ambition get the Cowley brothers or Wayne brown — Robert (@RJSPhoto89) February 24, 2021