‘Shouldn’t start the next game’ – Many West Brom fans react to 32-year-old’s display against Barnsley

Championship promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion were unable to break the deadlock last night as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Barnsley.

In a game where the visitors should have put the game beyond all doubt at Oakwell, their lack of attacking firepower and cutting edge in the final third struck again after wins against Coventry City and Reading, halting their progress in their quest to catch the top two.

They had the opportunity to go level on points with Scott Parker’s AFC Bournemouth in second with a victory – and were favourites to come out on top in yesterday evening’s tie with the Tykes currently seven points adrift of safety.

But in the end, it wasn’t a happy return for Albion manager Valerien Ismael and midfielder Alex Mowatt, both of whom were key figures in South Yorkshire for the current relegation battlers last season before arriving at The Hawthorns in the summer.

This was a major disappointment with several of their key defenders returning from their respective Covid-19 isolation periods, being unable to take advantage of this boost as they fell back into the habit of failing to turn draws into wins.

One man that impressed last weekend was Jake Livermore, who stepped in alongside Adam Reach and Kyle Bartley in central defence and helped to keep the Royals’ main threat and ex-England international Andy Carroll at bay.

Returning to the central midfield alongside Mowatt for this game though, how did he perform? Did he manage to maintain his performance levels against the Tykes?

We take a look at how a selection of West Brom fans reacted to his performance on Twitter.

Furlong Livermore and Hugill has to be dropped for the next game. Get Ingram, TGH and Cleary in imo #wba — Peter James (@the_peterjames) December 17, 2021

Cleary, TGH and Molumby all need to be starting. It is insane how passive Livermore is in midfield. Hugill is a waste of a player on the pitch. Furlong had a stinker today and TGH is just in form. Ismael very confusing. Feels obvious #wba — mjd (@takeahikeymikey) December 17, 2021

I hate digging out players and I’m sure he’s a lovely guy with a good work ethic but how was Livermore survived about 6 managers and now become undroppable 🤣 #wba — Sunil Patel (@sjpatel212) December 17, 2021

#WBA 23,000 Baggie fans know Furlong, Hugill and Livermore shouldn't start the next game. The question is Does Val ??????????? — BAILEY (@BAGGIEBAIL) December 17, 2021

Controlled the game. Barnsley defended well. Biggest annoyance – Livermore coming back into midfield. So immobile. Final third we’re awful. Not sure 1 addition solves that either. Points dropped. Not good enough. #wba — Spencer George (@uber_foods) December 17, 2021

The kick and rush playground football returned, not coincidentally Livermore returns to midfield. The guy just gives no balance to the midfield. We need legs in there alongside Mowatt, but as the gaffer said, he is undroppable after all 😳 #wba — Jon Mellor (@jn_mllr) December 17, 2021

Also why is Livermore on the pitch? TGH is head and shoulders above him #wba — Evans (@Evans90) December 17, 2021

The best summary I can give of Livermore’s contribution tonight is that I didn’t realise he was playing until he got booked 🤣#wba — Sunil Patel (@sjpatel212) December 17, 2021