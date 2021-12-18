Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Shouldn’t start the next game’ – Many West Brom fans react to 32-year-old’s display against Barnsley

Published

10 mins ago

on

Championship promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion were unable to break the deadlock last night as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Barnsley.

In a game where the visitors should have put the game beyond all doubt at Oakwell, their lack of attacking firepower and cutting edge in the final third struck again after wins against Coventry City and Reading, halting their progress in their quest to catch the top two.

They had the opportunity to go level on points with Scott Parker’s AFC Bournemouth in second with a victory – and were favourites to come out on top in yesterday evening’s tie with the Tykes currently seven points adrift of safety.

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-West Brom strikers play for now?

1 of 20

Saido Berahino

But in the end, it wasn’t a happy return for Albion manager Valerien Ismael and midfielder Alex Mowatt, both of whom were key figures in South Yorkshire for the current relegation battlers last season before arriving at The Hawthorns in the summer.

This was a major disappointment with several of their key defenders returning from their respective Covid-19 isolation periods, being unable to take advantage of this boost as they fell back into the habit of failing to turn draws into wins.

One man that impressed last weekend was Jake Livermore, who stepped in alongside Adam Reach and Kyle Bartley in central defence and helped to keep the Royals’ main threat and ex-England international Andy Carroll at bay.

Returning to the central midfield alongside Mowatt for this game though, how did he perform? Did he manage to maintain his performance levels against the Tykes?

We take a look at how a selection of West Brom fans reacted to his performance on Twitter.


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Shouldn’t start the next game’ – Many West Brom fans react to 32-year-old’s display against Barnsley

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: